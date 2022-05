TRINITY — Abby Lindsey pitched a complete-game shutout as West Morgan captured the Class 4A, Area 15 tournament championship on Wednesday with an 11-0 win over Priceville. Lindsey worked five innings for the Rebels, allowing just one hit while striking out six. West Morgan and Priceville each advance to next week’s North Regional tournament in Florence.

TRINITY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO