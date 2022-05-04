ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“It is time for her to come home” Baylor University on Griner’s Russian arrest

By Matt McGovern
 3 days ago

WACO, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – The Biden administration determined Tuesday that WNBA star Brittney Griner was wrongfully detained in Russia , meaning the United States will more aggressively work to secure her release even as the legal case against her plays out.

Baylor Women’s Basketball has since released the following statement:

“The ongoing wrongful detainment of Brittney Griner continues to be of tremendous concern for all of us in the Baylor Family. It has now been 75 days since her initial detainment, and it is time for her to come home safely. Brittney has our full support in prayer and backing for her eventual safe return to the United States.”

– Baylor Women’s Basketball

Griner was detained at an airport in February after Russian authorities said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing traces of cannabis oil. Since then, U.S. officials had stopped short of classifying the former Baylor athlete as wrongfully detained – and said instead their focus was on ensuring she had access in jail to American consular affairs officials.

U.S. officials have since shifted supervision of her case to a State Department office focused on negotiating for the release of hostages and other Americans deemed wrongfully detained.

