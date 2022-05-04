Penguins forward Bryan Rust nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust reacts after scoring a goal against the New York Rangers during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in New York.

Penguins forward Bryan Rust was named as his team’s nominee for the NHL’s King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is presented “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

All 32 teams present a nominee.

Per the NHL, criteria for the award include:

• Clear and measurable positive impact on the community

• Investment of time and resources

• Commitment to a particular cause or community

• Commitment to the League’s community initiatives

• Creativity of programming

• Use of influence; engagement of others

All 32 nominees:

Anaheim Ducks - Ryan Getzlaf

Arizona Coyotes - Andrew Ladd

Boston Bruins - Nick Foligno

Buffalo Sabres - Jeff Skinner

Calgary Flames - Mikael Backlund

Carolina Hurricanes - Jordan Staal

Chicago Blackhawks - Connor Murphy

Colorado Avalanche - Nazem Kadri

Columbus Blue Jackets - Jack Roslovic

Dallas Stars - Jason Robertson

Detroit Red Wings - Alex Nedeljkovic

Edmonton Oilers - Darnell Nurse

Florida Panthers - Aleksander Barkov

Los Angeles Kings - Cal Petersen

Minnesota Wild - Matt Dumba

Montreal Canadiens - Jake Allen

Nashville Predators - Luke Kunin

New Jersey Devils - P.K. Subban

New York Islanders - Anders Lee

New York Rangers - Chris Kreider

Ottawa Senators - Nick Holden

Philadelphia Flyers - Scott Laughton

Pittsburgh Penguins - Bryan Rust

San Jose Sharks - Matt Nieto

Seattle Kraken - Jaden Schwartz

St. Louis Blues - Ryan O’Reilly

Tampa Bay Lightning - Victor Hedman

Toronto Maple Leafs - Wayne Simmonds

Vancouver Canucks - Bo Horvat

Vegas Golden Knights - Max Pacioretty

Washington Capitals - Garnet Hathaway

Winnipeg Jets - Josh Morrissey

The award is named after Frank “King” Clancy, a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame who was a defenseman for the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs throughout the 1920 and 1930s as well as a long-time coach, executive and even a referee.

No Penguins player has won the award. Current Penguins forward Jason Zucker received the honor as a member of the Wild in 2019.

Follow the Penguins all season long.