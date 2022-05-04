Penguins forward Bryan Rust nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy
Penguins forward Bryan Rust was named as his team’s nominee for the NHL’s King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is presented “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”
All 32 teams present a nominee.
Per the NHL, criteria for the award include:
• Clear and measurable positive impact on the community
• Investment of time and resources
• Commitment to a particular cause or community
• Commitment to the League’s community initiatives
• Creativity of programming
• Use of influence; engagement of others
All 32 nominees:
Anaheim Ducks - Ryan Getzlaf
Arizona Coyotes - Andrew Ladd
Boston Bruins - Nick Foligno
Buffalo Sabres - Jeff Skinner
Calgary Flames - Mikael Backlund
Carolina Hurricanes - Jordan Staal
Chicago Blackhawks - Connor Murphy
Colorado Avalanche - Nazem Kadri
Columbus Blue Jackets - Jack Roslovic
Dallas Stars - Jason Robertson
Detroit Red Wings - Alex Nedeljkovic
Edmonton Oilers - Darnell Nurse
Florida Panthers - Aleksander Barkov
Los Angeles Kings - Cal Petersen
Minnesota Wild - Matt Dumba
Montreal Canadiens - Jake Allen
Nashville Predators - Luke Kunin
New Jersey Devils - P.K. Subban
New York Islanders - Anders Lee
New York Rangers - Chris Kreider
Ottawa Senators - Nick Holden
Philadelphia Flyers - Scott Laughton
Pittsburgh Penguins - Bryan Rust
San Jose Sharks - Matt Nieto
Seattle Kraken - Jaden Schwartz
St. Louis Blues - Ryan O’Reilly
Tampa Bay Lightning - Victor Hedman
Toronto Maple Leafs - Wayne Simmonds
Vancouver Canucks - Bo Horvat
Vegas Golden Knights - Max Pacioretty
Washington Capitals - Garnet Hathaway
Winnipeg Jets - Josh Morrissey
The award is named after Frank “King” Clancy, a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame who was a defenseman for the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs throughout the 1920 and 1930s as well as a long-time coach, executive and even a referee.
No Penguins player has won the award. Current Penguins forward Jason Zucker received the honor as a member of the Wild in 2019.
