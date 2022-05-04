ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snellville, GA

Infant left in vehicle dies after father arrested in Georgia, police say

By Mariya Murrow, Gray News staff
WALB 10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - An 8-month-old infant is dead after allegedly being left in a vehicle by her father on Tuesday. Hospital staff at Piedmont Eastside Emergency Room alerted police after the dead child...

www.walb.com

Comments / 37

Sandra Moulton
3d ago

lock him in the car and let him suffer the same fate, dont waste tax payers dollars on lawyers and trials.That poor baby didnt deserve to suffer and pass away like that ....KARMA 100 %

Reply(19)
22
Nancy Gibson
3d ago

He could of surrender his self without having his daughter in the car! Plus, he should of told them when he went in that he had a child in the car or took the child inside with him. He knew why he was going to the police station, so no excuses for him!

Reply
10
WHAT THE HECK
3d ago

correct HE PARKED the car near the dumpsters near city hall. NOT THE POLICE....Read before commenting Georgette....

Reply
13
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Snellville, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Snellville, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Chattanooga Daily News

High school English teacher was arrested after a school employee alerted the administrator that she was teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication

High school teacher was placed on administrative leave after she was reportedly teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication. The 46-year-old teacher was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs while teaching 53 students in her classroom. School administrator called the authorities to report an educator was under the influence. The administrator went to the classroom where the English teacher was teaching. The administrator saw that the educator showed signs of intoxication and removed her from the classroom.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Escaped murder suspect Casey White and missing corrections official Vicky White had a "special relationship," Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Piedmont#Violent Crime#Gray Media Group Inc
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
WOKV

No jail time for Georgia mother arrested in death of 8-pound 5-year-old

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mother accused of starving her 5-year-old daughter before she died weighing just under 8 pounds was sentenced Monday to 20 years of probation. Kylie Mickens was born with the rare 1p36 deletion syndrome, which causes weak muscle tone and brain abnormalities. People with the syndrome also have seizures and difficulty swallowing, WSB-TV reported.
HALL COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDEF

Passenger killed by flying tire on I 75

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga investigators report a passenger was killed in a wreck on I 75 this morning. It happened just before noon near Volkswagen Drive. Traffic investigators say a Chevy was pulling a trailer heading north. A wheel came off from the trailer and bounced across the concrete...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WALB 10

Woman accused of helping convicted murderer escape, court docs say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - A woman has been charged with helping a convicted murderer escape custody, according to court documents. Susan Lemley, 40, has been charged with facilitating escape. Court documents state she helped David Kyle, 49, escape. Kyle was being housed at the Red Eagle Work Center in...
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy