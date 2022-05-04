ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, IA

Worship Fest extends music weekend in June

By Christopher Braunschweig
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gBHEA_0fSqvNnM00
Micah Tyler, a Christian music artist, will perform during Worship Fest on June 19 at the Fore Seasons festival grounds in Newton. (Submitted Photo)

Who said the party has to end on a Saturday?

Following the headlining performance of The Marshall Tucker Band at the Wild Cat Country Fest this summer in Fore Seasons, another music festival with its own brand of contemporary Christian tunes kicks off the next afternoon on Sunday at the same festival grounds venue at 6232 County Highway S74 S.

Worship Fest, the inaugural Christian music festival by nonprofit organization Fierce Faith Music, will be held 1 to 4 p.m. June 19 in Newton. Kristi Cummins, president of Fierce Faith Music, confirmed the event’s close proximity to Wild Cat Country Fest is entirely intentional and ensures a full weekend of music.

Dan Nieland, chairperson of Wild Cat Country Fest Foundation Board, told Cummins that his fellow board members had envisioned a music festival with country music one night and then Christian music the next night. But nobody on the board was willing to take on the challenge.

“My husband and I go to Christian music festivals all the time. Not that it compares to what we’re doing — attending versus organizing — but it’s something that is completely up our wheelhouse. We love them,” Cummins said. “So we went to our church and got some guidance and prayer.”

From there, Cummins and her husband Nick took off with the idea, created an official nonprofit status and established a board.

Performing Christian music at Worship Fest this year is Texas pop singer Micah Tyler, California singer-songwriter Sean Feucht and the Central Iowa-based band Friday Night Fire. Cummins wants the atmosphere to be similar to another Iowa Christian music festival: RiseFest, which takes place every year in Sheldon.

“You got up there, you put up your little pop-up tent and you just let the kids go. You just feel so safe … It’s just a fun experience,” Cummins said. “We don’t want to completely take away what they’re doing, but we’re kind of like, ‘We would love to do something like that down here.’”

Cummins said she and her husband travel to Sheldon for RiseFest because there is no other Christian music festival like it in the state. That alone is driving organizers to grow Worship Fest into an event the community — and those living outside of Newton — can look forward to every year.

Judging by the outpouring generosity the Cummins family have received from people after announcing the festival a few months ago on Facebook, it is clear the community is excited for what into come. Cummins said she couldn’t go to the grocery store or church without someone mentioning it.

“Everyone was so excited,” she said. “We just want to spread the word … Nick and I and the board are really excited for it. We’re throwing it together extremely fast. We are still looking for some donors. Obviously the start-up costs don’t just (come out of nowhere). Nothing is free. Everything has its fee.”

Fierce Faith Music is still seeking donations at www.fiercefaithmusic.org. Tickets for Worship Fest will be $20 and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com by searching “Fierce Faith Music.” The music festival will be held rain or shine. However, lightning may cause performances to pause the day of Worship Fest.

Dawn Peters, owner of Fore Seasons, is looking forward to everyone having a great time and enjoying the environment around them at both the Wild Cat Country Fest and Worship Fest. When the final song is played and people leave the festival grounds, Peters hopes they are impressed.

“It’s been so fun and stressful at the same time,” Peters told Newton News, noting she has loved working with the people involved in the festival’s boards and committees. “I’m a very detailed person, so I want everything to go very well. There are so many details when it comes to putting together an event like this.”

Contact Christopher Braunschweig at 641-792-3121 ext. 6560 or cbraunschweig@newtondailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa to Host Three of the ‘Biggest Fireworks Shows in the World’

Both fireworks and live music lovers will delight in an event happening in Iowa this summer. Over a five-day period at the end of July and in early August, Pyrotechnics Guild International (PGI) will be holding its annual convention in central Iowa. Not only does that mean three fireworks displays that are 90-minutes each, but also three nights of live music.
Kickin Country 100.5

Jason Aldean Reveals Garth Brooks Gift

Jason Aldean recently stopped by The Bobby Bones Show for over an hour to talk about everything from dad life to new music to a gift Garth Brooks gave him. Aldean released Georgia, the second half of his Macon, Georgia album. He shared they were trying to find something that he hasn't done before to mark his 10th studio album as a special occasion. They had never done a double album before, and he felt this project was the best way to combine all of the things he hasn't gotten to do before. Aldean's collaboration "If I Didn't Love You" with Carrie Underwood is on the latest project. The song was written by some of the guys in his band along with John Morgan, who is currently signed to Aldean's label and Aldean really liked it. But he admitted it wasn't until he heard Underwood sing on it that he knew the song was going to be something special. The collaboration marks a first for him, this song was in the top 10 for several weeks which has never been the case for Aldean before.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Newton, IA
State
California State
Local
Iowa Society
State
Texas State
Newton, IA
Society
KIMT

Dog at the center of memorable north Iowa photo has died

ROCKFORD, Iowa - A dog that was at the center of a memorable north Iowa photo has died. Hawkeye, the dog of service member Jon Tumilson, died this week. Tumilson, of Rockford, died Aug. 6, 2011, during a mission in Afghanistan. At his funeral, a photo of Hawkeye went viral...
ROCKFORD, IA
earnthenecklace.com

Dan Winters Leaving Who 13: Where Is the Veteran Iowa Anchor Going?

Iowa residents have to bid farewell to their favorite anchor. Dan Winters has been on WHO 13 for almost two decades and has been delivering groundbreaking news to Des Moines long before that. So viewers were dejected when Dan Winters announced he is leaving WHO-TV this month. The expected questions soon followed. WHO 13 viewers want to know why the news anchor is leaving, where is he going next, or if he is retiring. Fortunately for his dedicated followers, Dan Winters answered most of their queries.
DES MOINES, IA
KRQE News 13

‘Trying to sing felt like swallowing glass’: Country singer Aaron Watson takes a break from music

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Texas country music sensation, Aaron Watson, will be taking a break from music for a while. Strain on his vocal cords has pulled the Abilene Christian University alumnus away from Watson’s tour for his latest album, “Red Bandana.” Watson posted an explainer vlog-style video to his Facebook page Wednesday, where […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KDHL AM 920

Iowa Mansion Has a Pool and a 3-Story Indoor SLIDE [GALLERY]

Welcome to another installment of "Iowa Homes You Can't Afford But Can Drool At Anyway". This one has been "reduced" in price by $50k and is now on the market in Waukee, Iowa, for $1,150,000. Its address is, appropriately, located on Champagne Road. A few of the highlighted features include...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Micah Tyler
Speedway Digest

Christian Rose Charges Forward to Music City

On the heels of a top-10 finish in last Friday afternoon’s General Tire 125, ARCA Menards Series East rookie Christian Rose treks on during his freshman campaign eyeing his third straight top-10 run in Saturday night’s Music City 200 at Nashville (Tenn.) Fairgrounds Speedway. Rose aboard the No....
NASHVILLE, TN
Newton Daily News

Newton Daily News

Newton, IA
579
Followers
145
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Newton Daily News

Comments / 0

Community Policy