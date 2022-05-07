ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained in Accidental Heritage Harbour Home Fire

Source: Courtesy Photo (Family)

The woman pulled from a recent Annapolis home fire in Heritage Harbour has died from the injuries she sustained.

Source: AACO FD

"They entered and quickly removed a female occupant, believed to be in her 80s, and extinguished a small fire that the residential sprinkler system had contained," the press release said. "She was treated by paramedics and transported to the Burn Center at John Hopkins Bayview Hospital by Maryland State Police helicopter with critical, life-threatening injuries."

The woman was identified by fire department officials as Danielle Neal. Neal, 63, died on April 29, 2022, as a result of her injuries, the department said. The fire was reportedly ruled accidental and caused by use of smoking materials in the living room area with home oxygen.

In an online obituary, Ms. Neal's family said she was a Marine Corps veteran, was from a military family and was also married to a veteran. "She was a breast cancer survivor and a lover of dachshunds," the obituary said.

"Danielle is survived by her husband of 31 years, Gary Neal; her brothers Jacques Loraine and Charles Loraine and her sister Shelley Brodka. No services are planned at this time. A Celebration of life is being planned for June 2022. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Susan G. Komen for the Cure."

