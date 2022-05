Teoscar Hernandez has been activated off the injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays, the Blue Jays’ official website reports. Hernandez had been on the IL due to an oblique injury that he suffered on April 13 versus the New York Yankees. That injury cost Hernandez 21 games. Oblique injury can be tricky for batters as there is no way of being 100% sure that the injury has healed until that batter starts to take swings. Hernandez did so this week on a rehab stint in the minor leagues.

