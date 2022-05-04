ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester City School District students roll to class for Bike to School Day

By Panagiotis Argitis, Zach Adams
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In the spirit of National Bike to School Day, a handful of Rochester City School District students decided to take a bicycle to class Wednesday.

According to the calendar, the day is meant to encourage students to be active on their way to school. Today’s ride started at the Rochester Museum and Science Center and went to Francis Parker School #23.

Despite periods of heavy rain downpour, local families braved the conditions and said biking is a great way to start one’s day.

“It gets you a lot of exercise — it gets you some fresh air. It just makes your morning a little more enjoyable,” RCSD parent Jesse Lansner said. “And for people who live just a little too far to walk, but not too close that they want to spend an hour on a bus that goes around in a loop — it’s a great, quick way of getting around.”

The inaugural National Bike to School Day took place in 2012. More than 1,000 events take place nationwide to honor the special day.

