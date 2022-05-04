ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon County, MI

Prosecutors file petition alleging 10-year-old boy committed arson at party store

By Bradley Massman
The Grand Rapids Press
 3 days ago
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Prosecutors have filed a petition against a 10-year-old boy connected to a fire that destroyed the El Royal Party Store in Fruitport Township. The petition, filed Wednesday,...

