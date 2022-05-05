ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kandiyohi County, MN

Daily COVID-19 cases cross the 2500 mark

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 2 days ago

(St. Paul MN-) Despite lower reported numbers over the past weekend, new COVID-19 cases and reinfections vaulted over the 2000 mark at the start of this...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

COVID cases on the rise in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - According to data from the Minnesota Department of Health new COVID cases in Minnesota have nearly tripled in the last month. The department of health now says new cases in the state are now in the high risk range. The average number of cases has...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, May 6

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,345 newly reported cases and four newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,525. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Thursday, May 5. The coronavirus variant that...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: MDH Reports 2,505 Cases, Case Growth Continues To Climb

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota health officials reported 2,505 cases of COVID-19 and one death Tuesday, as the state’s case growth continues its steady climb. New cases per 100,000 residents are again in the “high risk” category, after dropping in March and April. Now, there are roughly 21.4 new cases per 100,000 residents. COVID-19 Case Growth As Of May 3, 2022 (Credit: Minnesota Department of Health) Hospitalizations are also rising and are back above the “caution” threshold at 5.5 admissions per 100,000 residents. There were 22 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care as of Monday afternoon, and an additional 283 in non-intensive care. According to state health data, over 1.45 million cases have been reported in the state since March of 2020, while 12,512 people have died. Meanwhile, 75% of the state’s eligible population has received their first vaccine dose, and 49% have gotten their booster. As COVID-19 cases rise again, health officials in Minneapolis are encouraging masks in indoor spaces, and doctors encourage those experiencing virus symptoms to take a test.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kandiyohi County, MN
Health
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
Renville, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
City
Willmar, MN
County
Kandiyohi County, MN
Kandiyohi County, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
KIMT

Over 1,000 potentially deadly fentanyl pills seized in southern Minnesota

KASOTA, Minn. – Over 1,000 fentanyl pills were seized during a search of a storage locker Wednesday in Le Sueur County. Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) searched the locker in rural Kasota and found 1,064 Mbox 30 pills. Investigators say the locker is currently rented by Geramy Durrell Hopson, 36, of Mankato. The MRVDTF says it was assisted in the search by the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit.
KASOTA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KIMT

Law enforcement looking for a missing woman in southern Minnesota

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A search is underway for a missing woman in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Nyawuor James Chuol, 30, was last seen by her family on April 25 in Mankato. An investigation by the Mankato Department of Public Safety found Chuol was then seen at the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake around 8:45 pm on April 25.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Southern Minnesota Police Department Reunites Lost ‘Log’ With Its Owner

About once a week I see a post from a Southern Minnesota police department, from just about everyone in our area, seeking the public's help in reuniting a lost item or pet with its owner. Sometimes it's serious things like dogs or keys, other times it is tongue in cheek like a bag of pot or a backpack full of drugs. One Southern Minnesota police department took the lost item to a whole new level with a lost log post, and it got people's attention.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz walks back COVID "after action" report plans

In mid-March, as COVID-19 cases fell to some of the lowest levels in months, Gov. Tim Walz touted plans for a COVID "after action" report.The findings, which he said could be released by the end of the month, would serve as a "playbook for future administrations and future Minnesotans" for how to respond to future waves.Yes, but: After Axios followed up and asked for an update or copy of the report, aides walked back the claims and said there isn't a "specific document."What they're saying now: "Work to review the State's COVID response and prepare for a future surge is ongoing," Walz press secretary Claire Lancaster wrote in an email. "State agencies are constantly assessing what has worked and what hasn't. This is an ongoing process, rather than a specific document."Worth noting: It's not the first time the governor has had to revise on-the-record comments. In the days following George Floyd's murder, he falsely claimed that 80% of protesters were from out of state.Walz's allies, and the governor himself, have downplayed premature or false statements as the DFL lawmaker "getting over his skis."
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Allina Health clarifies technical error

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Allina Health clarifies a technical error that led residents to believe its Maternity Care center in New Ulm was closing. KEYC received emails asking for more information about the status of the New Ulm birth center. On its website, Allina Health stated that, as of...
NEW ULM, MN
KEYC

Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities responded to a plane crash at the Mankato Regional Airport Tuesday evening. Mankato Public Safety officials say the pilot, who was the only occupant of the plane, was attempting to land the plane shortly before 8 p.m. The scene was cleared after approximately one...
MANKATO, MN
KAAL-TV

MN Rep. Liz Boldon's son in ICU after crash

(ABC 6 News) - Minnesota Representative Liz Boldon’s son is receiving treatment at Mayo Clinic Hospital Saint Marys Campus following a serious crash. A statement from the Minnesota House of Representatives reads:. On Wednesday, April 27th, Representative Liz Boldon’s (DFL - Rochester) son was in a serious motor vehicle...
ROCHESTER, MN
freightwaves.com

Upper Midwest flooding could last until late May

Parts of the Upper Midwest have been flooded for at least a week — and there may be no relief in sight until late May. It started with heavy rain the weekend of April 23-24 — up to 4 inches in some spots — and rapid snow melt. Then there was an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain and a bit more snow melt the following weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy