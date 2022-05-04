ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State basketball adds transfer Isaac Likekele from Oklahoma State

By Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State basketball has added former Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele to its roster through the transfer portal. Likekele started all but four of the 114 games he played in for the Cowboys, averaging 8.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 46 percent shooting. The program reached...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Breakdown of the 2022-23 WVU Hoops Roster

LEFT VIA Transfer Portal - Sean McNeil (Ohio State), Jalen Bridges (Baylor), Isaiah Cottrell (UNLV), Seny N'diaye (SC Upstate) The odds were very slim that Sean McNeil would return to West Virginia for one more season. The feeling was that he would test the NBA Draft waters and if he went undrafted, he would look to play somewhere overseas. Instead, he entered the portal and landed at Ohio State. He was without a doubt the Mountaineers' best three-point shooter but really struggled to create his own shot and it became a big problem as the season grew older.
MORGANTOWN, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State’s Jake Diebler promoted to associate head coach

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State men’s basketball assistant coach Jake Diebler was promoted to associate head coach Thursday. Diebler has been an assistant coach the last three seasons on head coach Chris Holtmann’s staff and also spent three seasons as video coordinator at Ohio State from 2014-16. “Jake has a very bright future in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Tate Township, OH
State
Ohio State
State
West Virginia State
The Spun

Ohio State RB Forced To Medically Retire After Serious Injury

Ohio State running back Marcus Crowley has been forced to medically retire from football after suffering a "another serious injury." Buckeyes running backs coach Tony Alford announced the unfortunate news on Friday. Head coach Ryan Day later confirmed Crowley's forced retirement. Crowley's 2021 season was cut short after just three...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State RBs coach Tony Alford reveals serious injury to Marcus Crowley

Marcus Crowley was hoping to carve out a role in Ohio State’s backfield for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, that may not materialize after another injury. Last season, Crowley appeared in limited action and rushed for 103 yards with the Buckeyes. His best game came with 58 rushing yards in the win against Rutgers but his season was cut short after an injury during the bye week.
COLUMBUS, OH
Wichita Eagle

Kansas Jayhawks basketball recruiting update: No. 17 player in 2023 class has KU on list

Ja’Kobe Walter, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound senior-to-be men’s basketball shooting guard from McKinney (Texas) High School, has included Kansas on his list of eight schools. Walter, the No,. 17-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2023 by ESPN.com and 247sports.com and No. 34-ranked player nationally by Rivals.com, has revealed a list of KU, Baylor, Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Auburn, Seton Hall and UCLA to On3.com analyst Joe Tipton.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaac Likekele
Cleveland.com

Larry Johnson’s approach putting Ohio State football in strong position with Georgia 4-star 2024 edge KingJoseph Edwards and his mom

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Alicia Edwards has been there from the beginning. The mother of Georgia four-star 2024 edge target KingJoseph Edwards has watched her son pursue his dream to play professional football. Through the highs and the lows, he has emerged to become an elite prospect with 26 offers, and certainly more on the way.
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Northwestern

Men’s Basketball: Northwestern forward Pete Nance faces fork in the road: NBA or transfer?

On March 10, senior forward Pete Nance walked off the court in purple and white for the last time. Two months ago, speculation swirled around the future of Nance, one of the greatest players to ever suit up for Northwestern. Was he going to stay for a super senior season in Evanston with his extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19? Was he off to the NBA Draft headed toward a career in professional basketball? Or would he transfer, using his final year at another school?
EVANSTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#Oklahoma State#Ncaa Tournament#Cowboys#The Ncaa Tournament#Osu#Jae Sean#Wright State#Nike
Cleveland.com

Austin Siereveld wants to recreate Ohio State football’s 2014 national championship offensive line: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The last time the Ohio State football program won a national championship, it did so with Ohio-bred players leading the way. The storyline surrounding the inaugural year of the College Football Playoff was the Buckeyes turning to third-string quarterback Cardale Jones. After that, it was about Ezekiel Elliott and Joey Bosa as national prospects who were a product of Urban Meyer’s arrival as head coach two years earlier.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State's home-and-home series with Boston College rescheduled

Ohio State and Boston College’s home-and-home series has new dates, again. OSU announced the new dates on Thursday. The games will be played in the 2035 and 2036 seasons. Ohio State will host Boston College on Sept. 15, 2035. The following year, the Buckeyes will travel to Chestnut Hill, Mass., for a game at Boston College on Sept. 13, 2036.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State football photo archive: Penn State vs. Syracuse in the Big Ten era

{"id":19190,"date":"2022-05-04T18:51:36","date_gmt":"2022-05-04T22:51:36","guid":{"rendered":"https://nittanylionswire.usatoday.com/?post_type\u003dfishburn_gallery\u0026#038;p\u003d19190","raw":"https://nittanylionswire.usatoday.com/?post_type\u003dfishburn_gallery\u0026#038;p\u003d19190"},"modified":"2022-05-04T18:51:36","modified_gmt":"2022-05-04T22:51:36","password":"","slug":"penn-state-football-photo-archive-penn-state-vs-syracuse-in-the-big-ten-era","status":"publish","type":"fishburn_gallery","link":"https://nittanylionswire.usatoday.com/gallery/penn-state-football-photo-archive-penn-state-vs-syracuse-in-the-big-ten-era/","title":{"raw":"Penn State football photo archive: Penn State vs. Syracuse in the Big Ten era","rendered":"Penn State football photo archive: Penn State vs. Syracuse in the Big Ten era"},"content":{"raw":"One of Penn State\u0027s oldest rivals outside of the Pitt Panthers is Syracuse. Syracuse is Penn State\u0027s second-most played opponent with 71 all-time meetings between the two programs, with Penn State leading the all-time series 43-23-5. The only opponent Penn State has faced more has been the Pitt Panthers, with 93 all-time meetings.\r\n\r\nBy comparison, Penn State\u0027s most-played Big Ten opponent is Maryland, with 45 meetings, and the most games played against a more historic...
SYRACUSE, NY
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
73K+
Followers
69K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy