VALRICO — The three pedestrians struck by a car Friday morning near Alafia Elementary School were runners, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. One runner died at the scene of the crash, deputies said. The other two suffered injuries that were not believed to be life threatening, though one was taken to Tampa General Hospital. Their identities and relationships to each other were not released.

VALRICO, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO