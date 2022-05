(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa will receive one-million dollars as its part of a multi-state settlement with TurboTax. The Iowa Attorney General’s Office says TurboTax has agreed to pay the states involved 141-million dollars following claims that the company got people to pay for tax preparation services that should have been free. The direct payments of about 30-dollars will be made to 33-thousand Iowa taxpayers who used the service from 2016 to 2018. All eligible parties will get a notice and then a check by mail.

