There are few foods as versatile and perfect as the egg. On its own, an egg can be enjoyed as an omelet, scrambled, fried, poached, and boiled. Even within that last cooking method, there are soft-boiled eggs and hard-boiled eggs. So many choices! Although we don't all agree on which style of egg is the best (ahem, over easy), we can likely all concur that peeling a boiled egg can be very frustrating. There are several methods for more efficiently separating the eggshell from its interior, and, like everything else in life, there's an argument to support each one.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO