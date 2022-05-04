ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin's cameraman reportedly quit after filming his late-February speech declaring war on Ukraine

By Jake Epstein
 3 days ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into eastern Ukraine on Monday.

Alexei Nikolsky/Associated Press

  • Putin's personal cameraman reportedly quit after filming his war declaration against Ukraine.
  • Ilya Filatov told independent Russian outlet The Insider that he had resigned.
  • Putin in his February 24 war declaration announced Russia's invasion against Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's cameraman reportedly quit his post after filming the February 24 televised war declaration against Ukraine.

Ilya Filatov told independent Russian news site The Insider that he had resigned from the Kremlin.

"I reached the ceiling in my profession," Ilya Filatov told the outlet.

Filatov's acquaintances told The Insider that working with The Kremlin can be isolating, and Filatov told the outlet that he was "tired of sitting in quarantine for many months."

One of Filatov's former colleagues told The Insider, however, that within the Kremlin it's believed Filatov was dismissed from his position because of something he said about Russia's war in Ukraine. Filatov denied that version of events, The Insider reported.

Putin announced Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine — or what he referred to as a "special military operation" — during the February 24 televised speech.

That same day, explosions were reported across Ukraine as Russian forces attacked after months of build-up along the border.

Putin's attire during his February 24 speech also suggested the war declaration may have been pretaped — he appeared to wear the same outfit days earlier when he denounced Ukraine's sovereignty and ordered troops into the eastern Donbas region.

Filatov is not the first member of Russia's media landscape to leave their post or express dissent in some capacity.

Maria Ovsyannikova, formerly an editor at a state-run broadcaster, interrupted her network's live show in March to express her opposition to the war and Russian propaganda .

The Insider reported that a handful of employees of Russian state television have either been fired or quit since the war began.

Translations by Nikita Angarski.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 3

