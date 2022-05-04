ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Power restored to North Chico PG&E customers

By Brandon Downs
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE 10:41 a.m. - Power has been restored to the customers who lost power in North Chico on Wednesday. UPDATE 10:27 a.m. - There are...

KSBW.com

Wind-driven fire in Solano County burns 95 acres, Cal Fire says

Windy conditions posed a challenge for firefighters tackling a grass fire in Solano County on Tuesday. "This is kind of the start of our season. This is one of the first larger fires here in the Solano County region and throughout the Sonoma-Lake Napa unit," Cal Fire Battalion Chief JC Greenberg said.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Megadrought threatens California power blackouts this summer

The historic drought choking off rivers and reservoirs from the Rocky Mountains to the California coast is threatening to strain power grids this summer, raising the specter of blackouts and forcing the region to rely on more fossil fuels. Many reservoirs that should be brimming with spring snowmelt show bathtub...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Chico, CA
Industry
Chico, CA
Government
Chico, CA
Business
Local
California Government
City
Chico, CA
Toni Koraza

California to Face a Devastating Crisis

Seeing the somewhat terrifying images of Lake Mead at its all-time low brings a lot of concern for the availability of drinking water in the future. Coupled with that, many other factors affect how much freshwater we will have and food availability. From drought conditions to disruptions in supply chains, a food shortage is a real possibility.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

3.5 magnitude quake strikes in Northern California Saturday

THE GEYSERS, Calif. - An earthquake with a preliminary 3.5 magnitude struck around 11:18 a.m. Saturday in the Geysers in northern California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was centered about 19 miles north of Windsor in Sonoma County, at a depth of about two miles, authorities said.
WINDSOR, CA
KCRA.com

Former SF Giants catcher Buster Posey selling California hunting lodge for $3.9M

OROVILLE, Calif. — Former San Franciso Giants catcher Buster Posey recently listed his Butte County hunting lodge for sale, and it can all be yours — for $3.9 million. Named the “Springer Lodge” in Oroville, it is a 106-acre ranch used mostly for duck hunting, but the listing boasts nearby creeks that are good for shooting other birds like dove, turkey and quail.
OROVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Buster Posey’s 106-Acre Butte County Property Hits The Market For $3.9 Million

BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) – San Francisco Giants legend Buster Posey is selling his 106-acre Butte County ranch. The asking price? $3.9 million. Listed by California Outdoor Properties, Springer Lodge is nestled about 150 miles away from San Francisco – right between Yuba City and Oroville. (credit: California Outdoor Properties) The ranch boasts “incredible” duck hunting, according to the listing, as well as “excellent” bass and catfish fishing. The main home on the property stands at 3,340 square feet and features 5 bedrooms and 5 and a half bathrooms. A 4,800 square-foot barn, complete with a game room and other amenities, also stands on the property. Posey, who retired after last season, is moving back to his home state of Georgia. He already sold his six-bedroom, five-bathroom Lafayette mansion back in March for $9.28 million. See more photos of Posey’s Butte County getaway at California Outdoor Properties’ listing.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

California runs on 100 per cent clean energy for the first time

Clean energy powered 100 per cent of California’s electricity demand on Saturday – a first for the state, according to an environmental group. Much of the renewable power came from vast solar farms, south of Los Angeles.The milestone, set on 30 April, was celebrated by environmental groups. “California busts past 100% on this historic day for clean energy!” tweeted Dan Jacobson, co-founder of the activist thinktank EcoEquity. Daniel M Kammen, a professor of energy at UC Berkeley, also wrote: “California achieved 100% renewable energy today. Very clear we can achieve clean energy everyday before 2030 if we cut the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fontana Herald News

Water shortage emergency is declared

State and local officials are extremely concerned about California’s ongoing drought conditions and said that strong measures must be taken in order to address the situation. The Metropolitan Water District (MWD) of Southern California recently declared a water shortage emergency, saying it does not have enough water to meet...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
SFGate

Fire Suppression Fueled California's Destructive 2020 Wildfires

The 2020 wildfires that incinerated a record 4.3 million acres in California harken to centuries past when huge swaths of the state burned annually, researchers have found, but today's climate-driven conflagrations are far more destructive to the environment and human health. "California is in for a very smoky future, and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Preliminary M3.4 Earthquake Strikes Near Eureka: USGS

A preliminary 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Eureka in Northern California, according to the United States Geological Survey. The temblor was reported at 1:17 p.m. Friday. No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.
EUREKA, CA

