New Orleans, LA

New Orleans-Based Black Photographers Lead Panel Discussion Spotlighting Black Cultural Storytelling in New Orleans

By Site Staff
myneworleans.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Association of Black Journalists (NOABJ) will host a special in-depth photography panel discussion highlighting Black cultural storytelling in New Orleans from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at WYES-TV on May 14. “Capturing the Culture: The Art of Storytelling through the...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Culture#Storytellers#Spotlighting#Culture Of New Orleans#Racism#Noabj#Wyes Tv
