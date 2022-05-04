ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Carlos, CA

Sobriety/driver’s license checkpoint set for San Carlos

By Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sobriety/driver’s license checkpoint is set to take place in the 700-800 block of El Camino Real in San Carlos this Thursday, May 5, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The checkpoint is funded by a grant from the...

