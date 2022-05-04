ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ Star Kailia Posey’s Cause of Death Revealed

 3 days ago
Kailia Posey, of “Toddlers & Tiaras” fame, tragically died at 16 — and now her cause of death has been revealed as suicide.

The family told TMZ in a statement, "Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life."

The message continued, "She won countless crowns and trophies after competing on the pageant circuit her entire life… Her highly acclaimed talent as a contortionist had already led to professional touring job offers, and she had recently been selected to be a cheerleader at her high school next fall."

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office in Washington state also told People that they are part of a multi-agency death investigation.

On Monday, Kailia’s mother Marcy Posey Gatterman posted on Facebook that her daughter had passed away. "A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever,” she wrote.

Following her passing, a foundation was set up in her name through the Whatcom Community Foundation. The donation page states, "Your gift to the Kailia Posey Teen Crisis Intervention Fund will help get much needed resources to students in crisis. Thank you for honoring Kailia's short, beautiful life by helping other young people.”

Posey shot to fame on TLC’s “Toddlers & Tiaras” and appeared on the show with her mom. It seems she continued to participate in pageants over the years, often posting about them on Instagram.

In April last year she shared a photo of herself at the Ultimate Dream Queen pageant in Las Vegas, while holding a $3,000 check for Ultimate Mega Grand Supreme. Then in January 2022 she posted a photo in a Miss Lynden sash and wrote, “I’m going to be competing in Miss Washington teen USA in February and I am so excited!”

In an old YouTube clip from the show, Marcy talks about Kailia’s competitive nature.

Kailia was only 10 years old in the clip, and Marcy shares, "When Kailia was younger, when she was 3, she started doing pageants. She's a pro when she hits that stage, she'll say she's nervous but once she hits that stage she's a pro. She's gonna beat you, every time." Marcy also explains how she started Kailia’s training as a contortionist at an early age.

“I started stretching her at a month old,” and said “at three or four months” a trainer started “doing her back.” Marcy adds, “Ever since then we haven’t stopped.”

Comments / 12

Boink
2d ago

Beauty pageants. A child programed to focus on shallow beauty pageants. You would be better to teach a child the joy of gardening, helping an elderly neighbor, loving a puppy.

Brad Anderson
2d ago

they should have let her just be a kid, parents are usually the ones who push their talented children to the extreme.

mememe1
9h ago

Everyone blaming parents but nobody know what was going on in her life at school or with a boy. We don't know her or how her life was!

extratv

Katie Holmes & Bobby Wooten III Spark Dating Rumors

After calling it quits with restaurateur Emilio Vitolo, Katie Holmes has a new man!. Holmes was photographed packing on the PDA with musician Bobby Wooten III in photos obtained by People magazine. Along with holding hands and flashing big smiles on their faces, the two were also seen sharing a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella, 17, makes runway debut

Michael Strahan’s 17-year-old daughter is officially a model. Isabella Strahan made her runway debut at the Sherri Hill fashion show over the weekend, and the “Good Morning America” co-host showered her with praise on Instagram Tuesday. “Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
