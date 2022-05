BROOKWOOD – She wasn't there physically, but her competitiveness was in Hillcrest softball's dugout. Trailing by two runs, the Patriots rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat No. 1-seed Brookwood 7-6 and win the Class 6A-Area 7 championship Wednesday night. Hillcrest (30-13-1) sophomore Mackenzie Nece tore her ACL in early April, but the Patriots have played...

BROOKWOOD, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO