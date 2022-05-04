ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Not starting Wednesday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Kiermaier isn't starting Wednesday against Oakland, Marc Topkin of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Making progress

Choi (elbow) served as the designated hitter in an extended spring training game Thursday and will play first base Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Choi was confident that he would need only a short stint on the injured list, and his quick progress provides evidence of that. He is expected to rejoin the Rays at some point during the team's ongoing west coast road trip, which ends on May 11. Yandy Diaz has operated as the primary first baseman in Choi's absence.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Lands on IL

Garrett has been placed on the 7-day injured list with Triple-A Jacksonville due to an impingement in his left shoulder, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports. The southpaw last pitched for Jacksonville on April 26 and struck out seven batters over five strong innings, but the issue apparently cropped up after the start. The 24-year-old's injury could cost him another chance at proving himself in the Miami rotation, as top prospect Max Meyer is now in line to get the next opportunity if it arises while Garrett is sidelined.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Roberto Perez: Helped off field

Perez was removed from the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds in the top of the eighth inning due to an apparent left leg injury, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Perez slipped on second base while attempting to run from first to third in the top of the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Twins' Trevor Larnach: Dealing with lower body tightness

Larnach's removal from Saturday's lineup against the Athletics was due to lower body tightness, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Gary Sanchez will serve as the designated hitter and bat fourth Saturday, but interim manager Jayce Tingler is hopeful that Larnach will be available off the bench. Regardless of whether the 25-year-old appears as a depth option Saturday, he should be considered day-to-day for now.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Oakland, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Fleming: Following opener Friday

Fleming will pitch behind opener Matt Wisler against the Mariners on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Fleming has a 6.32 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB through five outings this season, and he'll follow an opener Friday for the fourth time. The 25-year-old has a 3.12 ERA in his three previous appearances as a primary pitcher, so his outlook is significantly improved compared to when he works as a traditional starter.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie makes bold statement on future

Rachaad White has a lot of potential in the offense for the Buccaneers in 2022. We’ll see if he ends up meeting his lofty goals. There have been multiple trends in the NFL over the last decade that are undoubtedly here to stay in the future, such as the emphasis on mobile QBs and pass-first offenses.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Tommy Nance: Recalled by Marlins

Nance was recalled by the Marlins on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Nance began the season in the minors and tossed 4.2 scoreless innings over three appearances (one start). The right-hander made 27 relief appearances for the Cubs last year and will now provide bullpen assistance for Miami.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Melts down in ninth

Knebel (0-2) allowed three earned runs on four hits while striking out one across 0.2 innings to blow the save and take the loss Thursday against the Mets. Knebel entered the game in the midst of a ninth-inning rally by the Mets, though he still had a four-run lead to work with. However, he went on to allow four of the first five hitters he faced to reach base, capped off by an RBI double off the bat of Starling Marte to give the Mets an 8-7 lead. Knebel entered the game having allowed only one earned run across 10.1 innings, so this is hopefully just an isolated outing and not the start of a downward trend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Kiermaier
CBS Sports

Mariners' Tom Murphy: Placed on 10-day IL

Murphy (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. Murphy suffered a dislocated left shoulder Friday against the Rays, and manager Scott Servais said that the backstop will be out for a while. While a timetable for Murphy's return isn't yet clear, Cal Raleigh was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to provide catching depth behind Luis Torrens.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Twins' Josh Winder: Fans eight in Friday's win

Winder (2-0) picked up the win in Friday's 2-1 victory over the A's, giving up only one unearned run on three hits over six innings. He struck out eight without walking a batter. Making just his second big-league start, Winder delivered his second straight quality start while once again dominating...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jacob Nottingham: Back in action

Nottingham (undisclosed) returned from the injured list Wednesday, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout versus Triple-A Nashville. Nottingham should return to a fairly regular role for Triple-A Norfolk going forward. Beau Taylor (undisclosed) went on the injured list in a corresponding move.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Remains on roster

Perdomo remains on the Diamondbacks' roster following the activation of Josh Rojas from the injured list, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Rojas made his season debut Friday, getting the nod at third base, but manager Torey Lovullo indicated he would see time at shortstop and second base to give Nick Ahmed and Ketel Marte breaks during the week. That rotation, along with off days for Rojas, opens up regular at-bats for Perdomo, who is slashing .290/.353/.419 over the last 10 games following a slow start. A shortstop by trade, Perdomo also made appearances at second and third base thus far in 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rays#Center Field#The Tampa Bay Times
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Playing, but not 100 percent

Arozarena, who was originally in Friday's lineup against the Mariners as the left fielder, will DH due to lingering left knee soreness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He apparently picked up the soreness during Wednesday's game against the A's, and while he played the field Thursday, he...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Designated for assignment

Alcantara was designated for assignment Friday. The utility infielder hit .189/.200/.321 with one home run, 13 strikeouts and one walk in 57 plate appearances. Josh Rojas was activated from the injured list to take on a significant role in the infield.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Suffers broken finger

Correa suffered a non-displaced fracture in his right middle finger after being hit by a pitch Thursday against Baltimore, Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. It was originally reported that Correa's X-rays came back clean, though the team issued a clarification. Correa will receive a CT scan Friday to confirm the diagnosis, though it appears that he is in line for a lengthy absence even if he avoids surgery. Nick Gordon figures to see an uptick in playing time in the short-term, though Correa's absence could also mean that Jose Miranda has a clearer path to everyday playing time even once Alex Kirilloff (wrist) and Luis Arraez (illness) return.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Reds' Buck Farmer: DFA'd by Cincy

Farmer was designated for assignment by the Reds on Friday. Farmer earned a spot on the Opening Day roster but will lose his place on the 40-man roster after posting a 6.75 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB across 12 innings. The 31-year-old could head to Triple-A Louisville if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Back in majors

De La Cruz was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Brian Anderson (undisclosed) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move as De La Cruz returned to the Marlins only one day after being optioned down. He'll likely see time in center field against lefties while he is up this time around.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Andrew Knapp: Ejected from matinee

Knapp was ejected from the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds while in the dugout in the bottom of the sixth inning, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. The 30-year-old didn't appear in Saturday's matinee, but he was thrown out of the game by the home plate...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Unavailable Friday

Pressly (rest) is unavailable out of the Astros' bullpen Friday against the Tigers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. This is a fairly fluid situation in the ninth inning, so it's worth noting that while Rafael Montero may get the save chance, Pressly was not considered a viable option after throwing 21 pitches in his first game off the injured list Thursday. Granted, that was a blown save, so Pressly's role is still up in the air going forward.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Paul Sewald: Blows save, takes loss

Sewald (0-1) allowed three runs on three hits in one inning during Friday's 8-7 loss to the Rays. He struck out one and was charged with a blown save and a loss. Sewald was tasked with preserving a one-run lead in the ninth inning but he coughed up a one-out, three-run blast to Manuel Margot. He had thrown six perfect innings with eight strikeouts to begin the year but he saw his ERA jump to 3.86 after Friday's outing. It was Sewald's first save chance of the season and his performance likely won't earn him many more opportunities in the near future.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy