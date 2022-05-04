ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting on Wednesday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Fleury will guard the home goal during Wednesday's Game 2 versus St. Louis, source reports. This comes...

www.cbssports.com

Tampa Bay Times

Lightning’s Ross Colton: Kyle Clifford’s Game 1 hit was ‘pretty dirty’

TORONTO — Lightning forward Ross Colton sat in front of a microphone before Wednesday’s Game 2 with his arms crossed in front of his chest. His body language was one of agitation, and other Lightning players have given off similar vibes following their lopsided Game 1 loss. Waiting for redemption after a forgettable playoff opener has probably felt more like two weeks than two days.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Out Saturday

Wilson (lower body) will not play in Saturday's Game 3 against the Panthers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Postreports. Wilson has played all of 1:31 in the series after exiting early in Game 1 following a hit on Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar. The Capitals continue to describe Wilson as "day-to-day," but the nature of the 28-year-old's injury remains unclear.
NHL
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Activated Friday

Kirilloff (wrist) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game against the A's, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. He hit .227 with zero extra-base hits, six strikeouts and six walks in 22 at-bats on his rehab assignment. Luis Arraez was placed on the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move. Kirilloff should assume a regular role with the Twins going forward.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

White Sox's AJ Pollock: Swipes first bag

Pollock went 1-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base Friday against Boston. Pollock tallied his lone hit ofthe game in the third inning, and he came around to score on a home run by Luis Robert. Pollock drew a leadoff walk six frames later and proceeded to steal second base -- his first swipe of the season. Pollock is hitting an ugly .196/.224/.239 across 49 plate appearances to begin the campaign, though he has collected at least one hit in four of his last six starts.
CHICAGO, IL
Cam Talbot
CBS Sports

Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Exits Thursday's game

Castellanos exited Thursday's game against the Mets after getting by a pitch near his wrist and forearm area, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Castellanos was examined by trainers after the hit-by-pitch, and it originally appeared as if he would stay in the game. His removal may have been precautionary as Philadelphia was up 7-1 at the time. Roman Quinn replaced Castellanos in right field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Vince Velasquez: Friday's start postponed

Velasquez won't start Friday against the Cubs since the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. The game will be made up via a doubleheader on Saturday, and Velasquez will presumably start one of those contests. Saturday's originally scheduled pitcher, Dallas Keuchel, should start the other game of the twin bill.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

76ers' Danny Green: Begins stonemason career

Green bricked for three points (1-10 FG, 1-9 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 119-103 loss to the Heat. In addition to his struggles from beyond the arc, his only other attempt was a missed dunk. Green entered the second round on an 8-for-16 tear from deep, but he's connected on just 2-of-14 triples against Miami thus far. Volatile of late, Green is partially responsible for digging the deep hole for which Philadelphia has to climb out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Lands on injured list

Wainwright was placed on the injured list for undisclosed reasons Friday. Not only did the Cardinals' announcement not specify the reason for Wainwright's absence, it also didn't specify which injured list the veteran righty had been placed on. That's the pattern teams have used when placing players on the COVID-19 injured list, which seems to be the case here. If Wainwright has tested positive for the virus, he could miss a handful of starts, but if he's out for other reasons, it's possible he returns without missing a single turn. His absence allows the Cardinals to activate Steven Matz from the bereavement list.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

