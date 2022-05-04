ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants' Mauricio Dubon: Stuck in slump

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Dubon has gone 1-for-14 in his last nine games. Dubon has already been contained to...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Young Yankees fan given Judge HR ball meets his hero

TORONTO — (AP) — The young Yankees fan who became a viral sensation this week shed more tears of joy on Wednesday when he met his hero, New York slugger Aaron Judge. It came hours after cameras captured Derek Rodriguez, 9, tearfully hugging Blue Jays fan Mike Lanzillotta after Lanzillotta snagged Judge's sixth-inning home run ball and handed it to Derek.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Lands on IL

Garrett has been placed on the 7-day injured list with Triple-A Jacksonville due to an impingement in his left shoulder, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports. The southpaw last pitched for Jacksonville on April 26 and struck out seven batters over five strong innings, but the issue apparently cropped up after the start. The 24-year-old's injury could cost him another chance at proving himself in the Miami rotation, as top prospect Max Meyer is now in line to get the next opportunity if it arises while Garrett is sidelined.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Making progress

Choi (elbow) served as the designated hitter in an extended spring training game Thursday and will play first base Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Choi was confident that he would need only a short stint on the injured list, and his quick progress provides evidence of that. He is expected to rejoin the Rays at some point during the team's ongoing west coast road trip, which ends on May 11. Yandy Diaz has operated as the primary first baseman in Choi's absence.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Magic Johnson joining bid for Denver Broncos: NBA legend teaming up with 76ers co-owner to purchase franchise

Magic Johnson made jaw-dropping assists look routine during his legendary career with the Lakers. Now, the Hall of Fame point guard is looking to do so in terms of sports ownership. Johnson has partnered with Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris to bid for the Denver Broncos, according to Sportico. The Bowlen family, which owned the Broncos for 38 years, put the team up for sale earlier this offseason.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Slugs two-run home run

Peralta went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Friday's 4-1 win over the Rockies. Peralta was quiet for much of the game but contributed to a three-run eighth inning with a two-run home run. Aside from a three-hit game May 2nd, the 34-year-old had gone hitless over his last six games. Peralta is now slashing .214/.284/.417 on the season though half of his hits have gone for extra bases.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Tommy Nance: Recalled by Marlins

Nance was recalled by the Marlins on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Nance began the season in the minors and tossed 4.2 scoreless innings over three appearances (one start). The right-hander made 27 relief appearances for the Cubs last year and will now provide bullpen assistance for Miami.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Activated Friday

Kirilloff (wrist) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game against the A's, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. He hit .227 with zero extra-base hits, six strikeouts and six walks in 22 at-bats on his rehab assignment. Luis Arraez was placed on the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move. Kirilloff should assume a regular role with the Twins going forward.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Slash
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Clubs game-winning homer

Smith went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Marlins. The 26-year-old delivered a solo homer during Tuesday's win over Miami, and he came through again Wednesday in the clutch with a two-run shot in the top of the ninth inning. Smith didn't homer through his first 18 games of the season, but he's 6-for-21 with three home runs and seven RBI across his past six contests.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Twins' Josh Winder: Fans eight in Friday's win

Winder (2-0) picked up the win in Friday's 2-1 victory over the A's, giving up only one unearned run on three hits over six innings. He struck out eight without walking a batter. Making just his second big-league start, Winder delivered his second straight quality start while once again dominating...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Collects four hits

Arozarena went 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 8-7 win against the Mariners. Arozarena was dealing with some knee soreness but showed no signs of it Friday. He knocked an RBI single as part of a three-run third inning for the Rays. The 27-year-old later doubled and scored in the fifth before singling and scoring a second run in the ninth. It was his first game with at least three hits since April 17 and he's still slashing just .233/.269/.350 through 108 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Buck Farmer: DFA'd by Cincy

Farmer was designated for assignment by the Reds on Friday. Farmer earned a spot on the Opening Day roster but will lose his place on the 40-man roster after posting a 6.75 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB across 12 innings. The 31-year-old could head to Triple-A Louisville if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants
CBS Sports

Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Back in majors

De La Cruz was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Brian Anderson (undisclosed) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move as De La Cruz returned to the Marlins only one day after being optioned down. He'll likely see time in center field against lefties while he is up this time around.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Not yet taking swings

Tatis (wrist) has been running and taking grounders, but he has yet to swing a bat or play catch, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis' wrist hasn't yet recovered to the point that he's able to play catch, and he recently indicated he's not sure when he'll be able to swing a bat. The star shortstop is over seven weeks removed from left wrist surgery and is eligible to return in early June, but per Acee, the expectation is that he won't be back until the middle or end of that month. Tatis could make an immediate impact when he does return to action, based on his amazing skill set.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Retreats to bench

Bart isn't starting Thursday against the Cardinals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Bart started in the last three games and went 0-for-6 with a run, three walks and three strikeouts. Curt Casali will take over behind the dish and bat ninth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Christian Yelich: Does it all in blowout win

Yelich went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and an additional run scored during Thursday's 10-5 win over the Reds. He struck out once and registered one stolen base. After the Reds scored three in the top of the first, Luis Urias and Christian Yelich went back-to-back...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Brewers' Christian Yelich: Homers, steals base Thursday

Yelich went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional RBI, an additional run scored and a stolen base during Thursday's 10-5 win over the Reds. After the Reds scored three in the top of the first, Luis Urias and Yelich went back-to-back to open the bottom half of the inning to get Milwaukee back in the game. In the second inning, the lefty slugger rocketed an RBI double down the right-field line to give the Brewers a 4-3 lead. Over his last six games, Yelich has come alive with three home runs, eight RBI and eight runs scored.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Fleming: Following opener Friday

Fleming will pitch behind opener Matt Wisler against the Mariners on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Fleming has a 6.32 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB through five outings this season, and he'll follow an opener Friday for the fourth time. The 25-year-old has a 3.12 ERA in his three previous appearances as a primary pitcher, so his outlook is significantly improved compared to when he works as a traditional starter.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Unavailable Friday

Pressly (rest) is unavailable out of the Astros' bullpen Friday against the Tigers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. This is a fairly fluid situation in the ninth inning, so it's worth noting that while Rafael Montero may get the save chance, Pressly was not considered a viable option after throwing 21 pitches in his first game off the injured list Thursday. Granted, that was a blown save, so Pressly's role is still up in the air going forward.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

White Sox's AJ Pollock: Swipes first bag

Pollock went 1-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base Friday against Boston. Pollock tallied his lone hit ofthe game in the third inning, and he came around to score on a home run by Luis Robert. Pollock drew a leadoff walk six frames later and proceeded to steal second base -- his first swipe of the season. Pollock is hitting an ugly .196/.224/.239 across 49 plate appearances to begin the campaign, though he has collected at least one hit in four of his last six starts.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy