Pennsylvania police looking for man that masturbated at Walmart/Target parking lots in Tesla

By John Lynch
 3 days ago

Police in Pennsylvania say they are looking for a man that allegedly exposed himself and began masturbating in Walmart and Target parking lots.

A Target employee told police they were in the parking lot of their store when they had observed the unidentified male touching himself while seated in a white Tesla that did not have a license plate.

Police say the employee confronted the male and he attempted to hid his face and left the scene before police arrived.

A few hours later, police responded to the Walmart located in Pine Township, Mercer County regarding a male in a vehicle matching the above description conducting the same acts in the parking lot.  Once again, the male left the area when he was confronted.

Police say they were able to locate the vehicle and the vehicle refused to stop. A pursuit happened but it was stopped for safety concerns.

The vehicle is described as a white Tesla with black rims, red brake calipers, and no license plate.

The male was described as a possible Indian male wearing a white button-up shirt and a gray coat.

Any person with information on this incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online here

