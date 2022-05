The562’s coverage of Long Beach State Volleyball is sponsored by Naples Island Car Wash. Visit NaplesIslandCarWash.comto learn more. It would be difficult with numbers or words to convey how dead in the water the Long Beach State men’s volleyball team looked after two sets in their NCAA Final Four match against UCLA at Pauley Pavilion on Thursday night. The team hadn’t reached 20 points in either frame and struggled to receive serve or get into its offense. Showing incredible resolve the Beach blew the Bruins out in the third and fourth set and then took the fifth for a remarkable win, 18-25, 18-25, 25-15, 25-10, 16-14.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO