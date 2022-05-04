ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford Man Sentenced For Producing Child Pornography

A 52-year-old Connecticut man was sentenced to decades in prison for producing child pornography. Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

A 52-year-old Connecticut man was sentenced to decades in prison for producing child pornography.

Ronald Daniel, of Hartford, was sentenced on Monday, May 2, to 27 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release, according to Leonard Boyle, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.

He pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of production of child pornography on Feb. 24, 2021, the US Attorney's Office said.

According to court documents, Daniel took cell phone photos of himself engaging in sexual contact with a prepubescent child on at least two occasions in 2018, Boyle said.

He distributed some of the photos, along with other images and videos of child pornography, through the Kik mobile app, Boyle reported.

The US Attorney's Office said Daniel has been in custody since he was arrested on related state charges on June 10, 2019.

Boyle said the case was investigated by the following agencies:

  • Homeland Security Investigations
  • The Connecticut State Police
  • The Vernon Police Department

The US Attorney's Office said cases of child exploitation can be reported here.

