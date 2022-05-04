ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MI

$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Michigan Will Expire

By Danny Stewart
99.1 WFMK
99.1 WFMK
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How would you feel if you had a $1 million winning Powerball ticket and forgot to claim your prize money within a solid year?. That's exactly what's going on right now. The deadline for someone to turn in the winning ticket numbers has until Thursday, May 5, to do...

99wfmk.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jason Weiland

Check your SPAM – it could be worth $3 million

If you are like me, you never open your email’s SPAM folder. The only time I go in there is when someone specially asks me to check for a missing email message. But recently I took a deep dive and paid attention to what was in there and I found that more often than not, emails I didn’t know I was missing were there, especially in Gmail.
MICHIGAN STATE
KIXS FM 108

HOW TO PICK THE BEST POWERBALL JACKPOT NUMBERS

As the Powerball jackpot grows, so do the dreams of winning the big jackpot! There was no winner for the 4-18-22 drawing which means this Wednesday players will have a shot of scoring 370 million dollars. With all the dreams of winning, I also have to be the responsible guy here and tell you the odds of winning are one in 292-million. But enough of the negativity, how can you better those chances of winning? Easy solutions- buy more tickets, form a group of ticket buyers at work, etc. However, we are going to just focus on the picking number process. Sure, you can choose a Quick Pick, but then you are strictly playing with pure luck. So, keep reading for number tips and tricks to help you maybe win the big one.
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Warren, MI
City
East Lansing, MI
East Lansing, MI
Lifestyle
Warren, MI
Lifestyle
UPI News

Man buys 30 tickets for one lottery drawing, wins $147,500

April 21 (UPI) -- A Virginia man collected a total prize of $147,500 when he bought 30 identical tickets for a single lottery drawing. Benjamin Shuler of Herndon told Virginia Lottery officials he bought 30 tickets for the March 28 Pick 4 night drawing, all bearing the numbers 0-8-1-6. Shuler...
HERNDON, VA
98.7 WFGR

The Best Small Town Bar In Michigan Is…

..somewhere you've never been...I'm almost sure of it... Is there anything better than drinking in a small town bar? Where you feel like your eavesdropping on local conversations because everybody knows each other so well?. Well, the thrillist.com has dropped a list of the best small town bars in every...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Drawing#Mlive Com#Michigan Lotto#School Aid Fund
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
WNEM

One week left to claim $150K Powerball prize

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - There’s only one week left for the winner of a $150,000 Powerball prize to claim their big pile of cash. The winning ticket was sold at Pine Knob Wine Shoppe in Clarkston on April 24, 2021. The winning numbers were 22-36-48-59-61 and the Powerball was 22.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Macomb County woman wins $2M on scratch off ticket

LANSING, Mich. – Taking a chance on a game that caught her eye paid off for a Macomb County woman who won $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $2,000,000 Multiplier Spectacular instant game. The lucky 44-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at Kelsey’s...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
100.5 The River

Michigan’s Ten Most Dangerous Cities For 2022

Well, here we go again...another list, compiled by 'experts'. Let's face it – these “Top Ten” lists are usually lame and based on someone's personal opinions or tastes. The majority of 'em don't amount to much. You can believe them if you want, pooh-pooh 'em, ignore 'em, whatever...but either way you look at 'em they at least give you a few minutes worth of entertainment. It's kind of like watching Bugs Bunny cartoons...you know Bugs ain't real but you enjoy him as if he was. “Top Ten” lists can be taken the same way: most of the time they aren't factual, but you can get a kick out of 'em.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Michigan’s Old Main Streets, Part 4: 1900-1940s

Here we go again…more Main Streets, USA. Or more specifically, Main Streets Michigan. People – me included – seem to enjoy seeing what their main streets looked like back in the days before they were even born. It only makes you feel old if you remember those old businesses!
MICHIGAN STATE
UPI News

Missouri husband surprises wife with $50,000 lottery win

May 5 (UPI) -- An unidentified man from Missouri won $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket and surprised his wife with the winnings when she returned from a trip. The man told lottery officials that he purchased a Millionaire Blowout ticket following a hard day at work and while he was missing his wife who was out of town.
MISSOURI STATE
WNEM

Increase in gas prices has Michiganders changing summer plans

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Since Russia invaded Ukraine more than two months ago, gas prices in Michigan and across the United States hit new record highs. After coming down a bit, state gas prices saw a shocking rise. A $.40 jump in gas prices overnight has Samantha Smith feeling a little...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned House Near Muskegon, Michigan: Everything Left Behind

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's one thing to move...another thing to vacate...but to split and leave practically EVERYthing behind? It's not a unique circumstance – but what excuse is there for leaving everything besides just plain not wanting to bother?
MUSKEGON, MI
99.1 WFMK

99.1 WFMK

Lansing, MI
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan‎. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://99wfmk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy