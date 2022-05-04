ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

MPD investigates attempted carjacking near the Beltline

By Nick Viviani
nbc15.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was able to escape from a carjacking attempt that happened over the weekend outside a business that...

www.nbc15.com

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘I don’t really care’: Janesville shooting suspect confessed to police, complaint alleges

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The man accused of shooting and killing his coworker at a Janesville business confessed to the crime, a criminal complaint alleges. Kevin Todd, 23, of Evansville, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Police say Todd shot and killed Devon J. Hills, 30, of Janesville, at Precision...
WSAW

Stevens Point carjacking suspect extradited to Wisconsin

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 52-year-old man accused of carjacking a woman in Stevens Point has been extradited to Wisconsin to be formally charged. Police said the suspect, identified as William Gentry was arrested three days later in Springfield, Missouri. On April 11, Stevens Point Police responded to the...
STEVENS POINT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

One dead in crash near Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Wis. — One person was killed in a crash in the town of Dunn Friday night, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Schneider Drive. The Fitchburg Police Department said the sheriff’s office has taken over the investigation. Further...
FITCHBURG, WI
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Southern Minnesota News

Body of missing Wisconsin girl found

A 10-year-old girl who went missing Sunday night in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin was found dead Monday morning, and police are ruling her death a homicide. The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was discovered close to a walking trail near her aunt’s home and the Leinenkugel’s brewery parking lot.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot Dead In Minneapolis Drive-By Shooting, Making Him 6th Homicide Victim In Past 8 Days

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was shot dead while sitting inside a vehicle Wednesday evening in north Minneapolis, marking the city’s sixth homicide in the past eight days. Officers were called to the 3300 block of Knox Avenue North just before 6 p.m., where they found a victim who was in his 20s. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. (credit: CBS) Witnesses tell police this was a drive-by shooting. This is the city’s 28th homicide of the year, and police spokesperson Garrett Parten says the rate of killings is on pace with 2021, which was almost a record year. “We need people to stand shoulder to shoulder and stand up in this community,” Parten said. Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Racine County Eye

Police: Man punched, headbutted 17-year-old girl

A Racine man is facing almost seven years in prison after police say he headbutted a 17-year-old girl. Daniel Kirk was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of physical abuse of a child and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and marijuana possession. If convicted, he faces up to 6 years, 9 months in prison and/or up to $12,000 in fines.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Southern Minnesota News

Someone dropped a giant log in Minnesota Lake

Someone dropped a giant log at a prominent intersection in Minnesota Lake Friday afternoon, but police believe they’ve found their culprit. Minnesota Lake Police posed that question in a social media post with an image of the offending hunk of trunk. Police said the log was blocking Main St and Highway 22.
MINNESOTA LAKE, MN

