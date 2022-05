Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds. McCutchen went 4-for-5 with a double, four RBI, and two runs in an 18-4 win over the Reds on Wednesday, but he's taking a seat for Thursday's matinee. Keston Hiura is replacing McCutchen at designated hitter and batting ninth.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO