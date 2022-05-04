ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overturned car, deceased person pulled from South Platte River in Denver

By Stephanie Butzer
 3 days ago
DENVER — Denver police started an investigation Wednesday morning after finding an overturned car and deceased person in the South Platte River.

The Denver Police Department responded to W. Florida Avenue and S. Platte River Drive near the Overland Golf Course and Ruby Hill Park around 9:30 a.m. to investigate a car that had crashed and overturned in the river.

At 10 a.m., police said they had not found any occupants but by 10:15 a.m., they confirmed they had located a deceased man.

The car has been pulled from the river.

Based on officers' initial investigation, the crash happened around 12:20 a.m. The driver did not stop at a stop sign before the crash, police said. It's not yet clear if speed or impairment are factors.

The man has not been identified.

Police are asking for information from anybody who witnessed the crash.

Caleb Madrid, who works in the area, told Denver7 he saw the body pulled from the car. He said the man appeared to be middle-age.

No other details were available on the crash.

This investigation is ongoing.

