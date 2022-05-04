ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

BTS Officially Announce New Album 'Proof'

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

It's official! BTS is returning with a new album called Proof ! BigHit Music unveiled a short logo trailer for the album with the tagline "We Are Bullet Proof." The album will be released on Friday, June 10, 2022.

News of the album was first revealed at their Las Vegas concert in April. As they performed their final song "Permission to Dance" at Allegiant Stadium, the words "WE ARE BULLETPROOF" and "2022.06.10" appeared on the screen. BTS' agency then posted a montage video to Twitter teasing that something special was coming on June 10. "Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date. We look forward to your love and support for BTS' new album. Thank you," their label wrote in a statement.

BTS hasn't released a new album since Be in November 2020 but they've stayed at the top of the charts with hits like "Butter," "Permission to Dance," and a collab with Coldplay , "My Universe." The group is also expected to collaborate with Snoop Dogg . Last month, the rapper confirmed that he had already completed his part of the song . "You gotta talk to them, but my parts are in," he said in an interview.

