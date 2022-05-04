ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette County, MI

Flood Advisory issued for Marquette by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-05 23:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lorain by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 13:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1145 PM EDT. Target Area: Lorain The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Ohio Portage River At Woodville affecting Sandusky and Wood Counties. Black River At Elyria affecting Lorain County. Killbuck Creek Near Killbuck affecting Holmes and Wayne Counties. For the Portage River...including Woodville...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Black River...including Elyria...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Killbuck Creek...including Killbuck...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Elyria. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding along the East Branch of the Black River on Foster Road in Penfield Township. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:15 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 10.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:15 PM EDT Saturday was 10.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.9 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 9.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.0 feet on 03/23/1955. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marquette, MI
County
Marquette County, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cadiz Basin, Death Valley National Park, Morongo Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cadiz Basin; Death Valley National Park; Morongo Basin; San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley; White Mountains of Inyo County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and south central and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Difficult driving conditions are possible, especially in high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing dust may impact travel at times.
INYO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Maryland and northern Maryland, including the following counties: in central Maryland, Anne Arundel and Howard. In northern Maryland, Baltimore. * WHEN...Until 500 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1254 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain had fallen. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area along the Patapsco River near Elkridge. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - At these river levels, Hammonds Ferry Road and Furnace Avenue are likely flooded. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Elkridge... Catonsville Arbutus... Brooklyn Park Pumphrey... Ilchester Linthicum... Lansdowne - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Yampa River Basin, Lower Yampa River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin; Lower Yampa River Basin WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Lower Yampa River Basin and Central Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Wet snow expected above 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for lower elevations down to around 2000 feet, with 3 to 7 inches above 3500 feet. * WHERE...Western Siskiyou County, including Fort Jones and Greenview and along Sawyers Bar Road west of Etna and also portions of Highway 96 west of Klamath River. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 11 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected during this time period and travel could be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may briefly reach up to one inch per hour early Sunday morning causing reduced visibility to less than one half of a mile. Road conditions could change quickly going from wet to snow covered. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Indiana, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Indiana; Jefferson FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of west central Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Indiana and Jefferson PA. * WHEN...Until 800 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 116 PM EDT, the public reported heavy rain in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Punxsutawney, Big Run, Rossiter, Glen Campbell, Timblin, Smicksburg, Rochester Mills and Anita. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Kittson. In northeast North Dakota, Cavalier and Pembina. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1209 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported ongoing flooding across the warned area. Rapid snowmelt is also occurring and will add to the flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Crystal, Osnabrock, Mountain, Hensel, St. Vincent, Hamilton, Milton, Leroy, Bathgate, Backoo, Glasston, Olga, Noyes and Akra.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adams, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1230 AM CDT. Target Area: Adams; Wilkinson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY, MAY 17 TO TUESDAY, MAY 24 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From Tuesday, May 17 to Tuesday, May 24. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 44.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 48.7 feet Thursday, May 19. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 44.7 Sat 12 pm CD 44.7 44.9 45.2
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County, Owens Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing dust which could drastically reduce visibility. Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County; Owens Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 PM SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory today, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. For the High Wind Warning Sunday, west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes and Owens Valley. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 8 PM PDT this evening. For the High Wind Warning, from 7 AM to 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing dust may impact travel at times, especially on Sunday. Additionally, strong sudden crosswinds may make travel difficult along north-south oriented roads, especially Highway 395.
INYO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County, Lincoln County, Sheep Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County; Lincoln County; Sheep Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and south central and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Difficult driving conditions are possible, especially in high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing dust may impact travel at times.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Southern Clark County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Southern Clark County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For Saturday, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For Sunday, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...In Arizona, Northwest Plateau and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Southern Clark County. * WHEN...The Wind Advisory is in effect through 8 pm this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from 11 AM to 11 PM to Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing dust may impact travel at times, especially on Sunday.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chatham, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 13:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Dont wait until you see the first lightning flash before heading to safety. Move indoors at the first sign of threatening skies or the first sound of thunder. Deadly lightning strikes can occur well ahead of an approaching storm, prior to the arrival of rain and wind. Make sure that lightning is well away from your location before resuming outdoor activity. Target Area: Chatham; Lee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Lee and Chatham Counties through 200 PM EDT At 133 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Goldston, or 7 miles southeast of Siler City, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sanford, Pittsboro, Siler City, Goldston, Bynum, Moncure, Cumnock, Hasty and Jordan Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grand Forks; Walsh FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Marshall and Polk. In northeast North Dakota, Grand Forks and Walsh. * WHEN...Until 545 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1209 PM CDT, Emergency management reported ongoing flooding across the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Grand Forks, East Grand Forks, Alvarado, Manvel, Oslo, Mekinock, Ardoch, Merrifield, Tabor, Mallory, March, Big Woods, Poland, Key West and Grand Forks Airport.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Northwest Blue Mountains HIGH STREAM AND RIVER LEVELS THROUGH THE WEEKEND More showers and thunderstorms will produce moderate to heavy rain across portions of northeast Oregon and southeast Washington today. Rainfall amounts ranging from 0.25 to around .75 inch are expected. This will lead to continued high levels on the rivers and streams across this area as well as ponding of water in low-lying area and fields. In steep terrain locations, there will also be a risk of small rock or mud slides. The heaviest precipitation is expected to occur this afternoon and evening with showers tapering off overnight. it will take some time for all the water to reach streams with high water levels expected into Sunday before beginning to recede.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy