Springfield, OH

1 person hurt as fire destroys trailers, cars at Springfield Township mobile home park

By Jim Mackinnon, Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation following an early Wednesday morning fire that spread and destroyed two mobile homes and three cars in Springfield Township.

Firefighters helped take two residents out of a fully engulfed mobile home at Frank's Mobile Home Park off of Canton Road. One of the two people, a man, was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation and superficial burns to his face, the Springfield Fire Department said.

The two people who needed help escaping were found about 4 feet inside the smoke-filled home, Springfield Fire Capt. Steve Simich said. "They were a little disoriented. They were assisted the rest of the way out," he said.

The fire displaced five people in two trailers, with the American Red Cross called in to help them. One firefighter was reported injured but did not need medical attention following an explosion inside one of the trailers, Simich said.

2 dogs, cat unaccounted for

One dog escaped from the trailer that originally caught fire but two other dogs and a cat inside that mobile home are unaccounted for, he said.

The fire spread to a second nearby mobile home and three cars, and also damaged a tent trailer.

Lakemore, Coventry, Mogadore, Tallmadge, Suffield and Uniontown fire departments assisted at the scene.

The State Fire Marshal's Office will investigate the cause of the fire, Simich said.

Firefighters had to use tanker trucks to get water to the scene because there were no hydrants on the property. The tankers refilled from a hydrant nearby on Canton Road.

'It happened quickly'

Firefighters were called to the scene at 5:25 a.m. with a report that people were trapped inside a burning trailer, Simich said. Springfield Township EMTs were at the trailer park on an unrelated medical call when the fire was discovered, he said.

"It happened very quickly," he said. "I don't think either trailer had working smoke detectors."

Beacon Journal reporter Jim Mackinnon can be reached at 330-996-3544 or jmackinnon@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow him @JimMackinnonABJ on Twitter or www.facebook.com/JimMackinnonABJ.

