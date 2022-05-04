ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyrie Irving admits he thought Brooklyn Nets might trade him during COVID drama

By Vincent Frank
 3 days ago

To say that Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets just concluded shop on a drama-filled 2021-22 season would be an understatement.

It started with Irving having to remain away from the team due to his stance against the COVID-19 vaccines and local New York City pandemic mandates.

The season continued with a rift between Kevin Durant and James Harden, leading to the latter being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers for a package including Ben Simmons. It concluded with Simmons himself remaining out of action as Brooklyn was swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

For his part, Irving was a central figure in that drama. Once it became clear that Irving wasn’t going to change his stance and New York City wasn’t going to remove of its mandate over the short-term, the Nets opted to keep Irving away from the team rather than play just road games. It cost him the first 35 games of the season.

The NBA champion recently spoke on his mentality while being away from the Nets. From a mere mental standpoint, things seemingly weren’t going great for him.

“There was nothing to lose, you know?. It was only the journey to enjoy at that point, because I was sitting at home and — I don’t even want to say sitting at home, I was wondering at home what my future was going to look like, you know? Whether I was going to be traded, whether I was going to be released, whether I was going to get the opportunity to be on another team, how I was going to spin this for myself in a positive way.”

Kyrie Irving to The ETC’s podcast with Kevin Durant (H/T SB Nation)

At least when it came to the NBA rumor mill, there was some thought given to the idea that the Nets might look to trade Irving. A lack of interest in him on the trade market put those rumors to rest really quickly .

Related: Kyrie Irving and the NBA's top-50 players

Irving did talk about what transpired during the 2021-22 season, admitting that his vaccination stance played a role in the drama we saw in Brooklyn.

“I think it was just really heavy emotionally this season. We all felt it. I felt like I was letting the team down at a point where I wasn’t able to play. We were trying to exercise every option for me to play, but I never wanted it to just be about me. And I think it became a distraction at times. And as you see we just had some drastic changes.”

Kyrie Irving on COVID-19 vaccine stance and impact on the Nets

Kyrie Irving NBA free agency plans and hopes to remain with the Nets

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Irving has a player option of $36.50 million for the 2022-23 season. Typically, a player in his situation and of his ilk would opt out of said contract to become a free agent . It would enable the electric 30-year-old guard to cash out on a max contract on the open market.

Whether this happens remains to be seen. What we do know is that Irving doesn’t have any interest in leaving the Nets this summer.

NBA playoff predictions: Bracket picks & 2022 Finals champion

“In terms of my extension, I don’t really plan on going anywhere. Like I said, this is added motivation for our franchise to be at the top of the league for the next few years. Just looking forward to the summer and just building with our guys here.

When I say that I’m here with Kev (Durant), I think that it entails us managing this franchise together.”

Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving on his future

On the court, the duo of Durant and Irving can be absolutely dominating. At issue here is the fact that they rarely saw the court together during the 2021-22 season. The two played 16 regular-season games with one another.

  • Kyrie Irving stats (2021-22): 27.4 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 5.8 APG, 47% shooting, 42% 3-point

It’s now up to Irving and Durant to build that continuity. The backdrop here obviously being the Ben Simmons situation and perceived issues surrounding the enigmatic point guard within the Nets’ organization .

Stay tuned. Brooklyn’s drama didn’t simply die following its first-round sweep at the hands of Irving’s former Celtics team. That’s for sure.

fadeawayworld.net

Doc Rivers Doesn't Want Philadelphia 76ers Big-Men DeAndre Jordan And Paul Reed To Be Criticized For Poor Performances Against Miami: "They're Doing Their Best"

The Philadelphia 76ers haven't had a pleasant time in the second round of the Playoffs at all. With star big-man Joel Embiid out with injury, the 76ers are just not being able to compete against the Miami Heat. Despite the presence of James Harden on the floor, his impact has been minimal and the 76ers have faced consecutive blowout losses where they lost by double-digits.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Kendrick Perkins Reveals What Kevin Durant Texted Him

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant wasn't happy with former teammate Kendrick Perkins during the first round of the NBA playoffs. Perkins went on First Take after the Celtics stole Game 1 against the Nets (before they swept them) and said that Durant got "punked" by them. Durant didn't appreciate that at all.
NBA
Yardbarker

3 Things We Learned From Bucks-Celtics Game 2 On Tuesday

View the original article to see embedded media. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks dominated Game 1 against the Boston Celtics, winning 101-89 on the road. Game 2 however was a complete opposite of Game 1, as the Celtics dominated the Bucks on both ends of the floor. Leading for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports

Ex NBA All-Star Walker's 'nuclear take': Poole better than Steph

There are bold takes, and then there is the one former NBA All-Star Antoine Walker made on Fox Sports’ “First Things First.”. But is it really as co-host Nick Wright puts it, a “nuclear take”?. This is the key line from Walker, the former three-time NBA...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nba Playoffs#The Boston Celtics
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Kyrie Irving’s martyr comments

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become exceedingly well known for three things. One, being an exceptional basketball player. Two, refusing to get vaccinated for COVID-19, which caused him to miss a significant number of games this past season. Three, saying really weird things and lacking a lot of self-awareness.
NBA
Action News Jax

Young Yankees fan given Judge HR ball meets his hero

TORONTO — (AP) — The young Yankees fan who became a viral sensation this week shed more tears of joy on Wednesday when he met his hero, New York slugger Aaron Judge. It came hours after cameras captured Derek Rodriguez, 9, tearfully hugging Blue Jays fan Mike Lanzillotta after Lanzillotta snagged Judge's sixth-inning home run ball and handed it to Derek.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
