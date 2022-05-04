ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Vacation in space: Orbiting hotel set to open in 2025

By Elizabeth Jassin
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kqZWJ_0fSqjjsO00

( NewsNation ) — An out of this world travel experience might be closer than you think.

On Tuesday, Orbital Assembly Corporation announced plans to launch two space station experiences that will allow anyone to take a trip to space.

The “Pioneer Station” will accommodate 28 guests and is set to be ready by 2025. Shortly after, the “ Voyager Station ” will accommodate up to 400 guests; it’s set to open in 2027.

“For the average person, being in space will be a sci-fi dream experience,” Tim Alatorre, chief operating officer for Orbital Assembly Corp., said in a news release.

“Our vision is to make space a destination people will yearn to visit, with familiar elements provided by the presence of gravity,” Alatorre added.

OAC is the first and only company developing a space-based environment that “will enable humanity to work, play and thrive in the space ecosystem,” according to the news release.

Photo courtesy: Orbital Assembly Corporation

“Once people get to space, it will change their perspective about Earth. Space travel is still in its infancy, and we’re excited to do our part to push it forward to help improve life on Earth,” Alatorre said.

The “Pioneer Station” will feature five spacious modules built around OAC’s rotating “Gravity Ring” architecture.

“We’ve been able to develop a safe, secure, and reliable modular station that will generate revenue and profitability from both the tourist and commercial sectors sooner than our competitors who are adhering to NASA timetables,” Rhonda Stevenson, CEO of Orbital Assembly, said in a news release.

She added, “Multiple revenue streams from commercial, research and tourism markets will enable us to subsidize the travel market for a one- to two-week stay. While launch costs continue to be a barrier, we expect tourists will be motivated to plan shorter, or more frequent, stays as space travel becomes less expensive.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kbSEj_0fSqjjsO00
Photo courtesy: Orbital Assembly Corporation

“Our vision is to make space a destination people will yearn to visit, with familiar elements provided by the presence of gravity.” Pioneer’s gravity experience will enable visitors to move around in weightless environments while eating or drinking out of a cup normally and sleeping without having to be attached to a bed. This is not possible in current space stations,” Alatorre added.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Dave Chappelle may face civil suit after being attacked on stage

While the man accused of charging at Dave Chappelle during a live performance Tuesday night appears to have escaped felony charges, Chappelle may be facing civil liabilities over his attacker’s injuries, a legal analyst said Thursday. Chappelle was finishing up his Netflix is a Joke show at the Hollywood Bowl when 23-year-old Isaiah Lee allegedly […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Space Stations#World Travel#Pioneer Station#Sci Fi#Orbital Assembly Corp#Oac#Commerci
KTLA

California man charged for opening door, walking on wing as jet taxis

A man opened an emergency exit of a United Airlines jet, walked onto a wing as the plane taxied at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and jumped onto the tarmac early Thursday, police said. Chicago Police said the passenger on Flight 2478 was arrested and taken into custody. The 57-year-old Escondido, California, man was charged with […]
ESCONDIDO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
KTLA

Son robs, assaults parents in Bloomington motel parking lot: Sheriff

A man was arrested after allegedly robbing and assaulting his parents in a Bloomington motel parking lot, officials said Friday. Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy was dispatched to a disturbance at the Sierra Crossing Motel, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. The deputy arrived to find two victims in […]
BLOOMINGTON, CA
KTLA

Cities with the most expensive homes in L.A. area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of May 4, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man killed while attending vigil for earlier deadly shooting in Riverside

Police are investigating a fatal shooting Friday that occurred during a gathering for one of the victims killed in another shooting in the same area of Riverside earlier this week. The latest incident was reported at 12:40 a.m. near the intersection of Pierce Street and La Sierra Avenue, Riverside Police Department Officer Railsback said. Arriving […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Jake Borelli talks about ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 18

Over the last few years, Jake Borelli has become the one to watch in the entertainment industry, quickly becoming known for the dynamic characters he has brought to life in film and television.  Jake can currently be seen starring as Dr. Levi Schmitt on the award-winning, medical drama series “Grey’s Anatomy” for ABC. Originally introduced […]
TV SERIES
KTLA

Man who attacked Dave Chappelle on Hollywood Bowl stage won’t be charged with a felony

A man who rushed comedian Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl earlier this week won’t be charged with a felony, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday, though he is facing multiple misdemeanor charges. “After reviewing the evidence, prosecutors determined that while criminal conduct occurred, the evidence as presented did not […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Long Beach man dies in hospital after being strangled by daughter

A Long Beach woman faces murder and elder abuse charges after she allegedly strangled her father during an argument late last month. The man, identified as 74-year-old Juan Ochoa Rodriguez, died in a local hospital Friday, more than a week after his daughter was arrested for attacking him. On April 25, Genesis Noemi Ochoa, 30, […]
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

KTLA

49K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy