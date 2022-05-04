ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyndhurst, NJ

STANDOFF CONTINUES: Lyndhurst Resident Turns Flamethrower On SWAT Team, Police, Neighbors Say

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ajDmX_0fSqjgED00

IT'S OVER: A 50-year-old Bergen County man who turned a flamethrower on a SWAT team during a standoff that lasted 21 hours surrendered peacefully shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, authorities confirmed.

Robert C. Condit, who reportedly was angered at having to surrender his weapons, forced a lockdown of the neighborhood around his St. Thomas Avenue home shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities were concerned over what multiple law enforcement sources said was believed to be a collection of weapons possibly numbering in the dozens, including rifles and pistols.

Condit -- who'd posted photos of two of his rifles on Facebook -- had been taken to court by a sibling whom he'd threatened with a gun, the sources told Daily Voice.

He lost the case and had to surrender his guns, they said.

However, when police arrived at 4:13 p.m. Tuesday, Condit wasn't cooperating: He turned a flamethrower on a Bergen County Regional SWAT team before retreating into his home.

The tactical officers held their fire and awaited members of a county Regional Crisis Negotiation Team. Firefighters and standby EMS also responded.

All of the usual precautions were taken to protect them and the public.

"Several neighbors had to leave their homes for the evening for fear of a shootout going down," one resident reported. "We hunkered down in a single room for the night."

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella issued a statement at noon Wednesday:

"The Bergen County Regional SWAT Team and the Lyndhurst Police Department are currently on the scene of a barricaded subject at 444 Thomas Avenue in Lyndhurst. Police initially responded to the address at approximately 4:13 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, and they have been in contact with an individual in that residence since that time. No other individuals are believed to be in the home.

"Residents are advised to avoid the area of 444 Thomas Avenue, and additional information will be released as it becomes available."

A Facebook video shows Condit -- wearing a jacket that says "Gun For Hire" on the back -- firing the flamethrower in front of that same address.

"When Bobby gets bored lol," the post reads.

Another video shows him repeatedly firing the weapon in the backyard.

"Robert Condit has found the solution to 4-7 inches of snow tonight!" the poster wrote.

"Wanna hit it?" Condit asks a friend.

In a Facebook comment, Condit wrote: "I purchased it on GunBroker. it's an ion xm42. legal in 49 states."

Someone who knows Condit said his mother and other family members went to the house, "but the police are keeping them away. I’m hoping this ends peacefully.

"I’m sure you and others won’t believe this, but he really is a good guy," the poster added. "I’m not sure what happened to cause this."

A quick video of the flamethrower being fired at SWAT team members as they approached the house late Tuesday afternoon went viral.

Lyndhurst police issued a unique plea on social media on Tuesday, urging residents to remain in their homes "for the time being" because of what was an "ongoing, dynamic situation."

"This not only prevents any unnecessary traffic in the area," they wrote, "but ensures all parties near the scene remain safe."

They also asked that anyone in the neighborhood who needed to leave their home "for relocation or for an urgent matter" contact the police department at a special phone number.

"If appropriate and if possible, we will attempt to make arrangements to safely remove you from the affected streets," they added.

The area remained locked down past noon Wednesday as talks continued.

"Those residents who had been asked to shelter in place are asked to continue with that safety precaution," Lyndhurst police wrote.

"Arrangements are being made to allow those students living in this area to be granted permission to be late for school as the Lyndhurst Board of Education has been made aware of the ongoing situation. Residents affected by the ongoing police activity can call (201) 446-2378 to have any questions or concerns addressed. We thank you for your continued patience and cooperation."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 37

NewNameSameMe
3d ago

He turned a deadly weapon on a swat team member yet he’s still not in custody or dead?🤔🤔🤔Amazing at the amount of restraint cops have for certain individuals.

Reply(8)
27
Maxwell Franklin
3d ago

The man was not going anywhere and was in the house not hurting anyone. Through peaceful talk and negotiation he willing gave up and surrendered to the police. The police didn't agitate the man, allowed him to calm down and reasoned with him. I say, great job to the Lyndhurst Police department and the Swat team that came to a peaceful conclusion.

Reply(3)
7
Ivan Hannibal
3d ago

If a person of color had done this, there would've been zero negotiation...

Reply(6)
13
Related
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Nine Illegal Firearms, Heroin Seized In Newark Busts: Police

Seven people were arrested and nine illegal firearms were seized in four days in an ongoing gun operation in Newark, authorities said.The nine illegal handguns, recovered since Friday, April 29, bring the city's total gun recoveries in 2022 to 251 — a 54 percent increase over the same period a year…
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lyndhurst, NJ
County
Bergen County, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Lyndhurst, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Swat Team#Flamethrower#Guns#Swat#Ems
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Voice

Driver Killed In Fiery Crash Into Woods ID'd: State Police

The Salem County motorist killed when his car smashed into a tree and burst into flames has been identified, authorities said. Christopher D. Leaf, 34, of Pennsville Township, was driving south on Interstate 295 in Carneys Point Township at about 10:30 p.m. on April 24 when his car left the interstate, according to New Jersey State Police.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
266K+
Followers
41K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy