Castle Rock, CO

I-25 South Gap project in final stages between Castle Rock and Monument

By Jordan Good
 3 days ago
DENVER (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced Wednesday the road along I-25 South between Castle Rock and Monument is in its final stages in the Gap project.

CDOT and contractor partner, Kraemer North America will make the final push to paving the roads near near Larkspur as the warmer months approach.

Drivers are expected to see impacts along the 18-mile corridor throughout the morning and overnight. Crews will focus on stationed paving and striping, tolling infrastructure installment, wildlife mitigation system, and landscaping.

CDOT wants to remind drivers on the following general lane closures:

During the day -

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturdays: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Two lanes will be open to traffic, however additional lanes will open up if emergency operations require it.

Overnight -

Sunday through Friday: 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Two lanes of I-25 could be closed during these times. One lane of I-25 will be open to drivers.

Extended express lane closures will be implemented as crews drain work in the median area of I-25.

KRDO News Channel 13

Chestnut and Fontanero streets to close for Centennial Boulevard Extension project May 9-13

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs announced Wednesday the intersection of Chestnut and Fontanero streets will be closed from Monday, May 9 through Friday, May 13. The temporary closure is for the Centennial Boulevard Extension construction project. The project will provide a connection between Fillmore Street and I-25/Fontanero Street. Traffic will The post Chestnut and Fontanero streets to close for Centennial Boulevard Extension project May 9-13 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Here’s what fires are burning and where

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, several fires broke out across Southern Colorado that left first responders rushing to contain them and viewers working to learn more. Above is a map of which fires are still burning as of Wednesday morning. Below are links to FOX21’s previous coverage. Fort Lyon Fire Tuesday, the La Junta Fire Department […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Fire burning west of Monument

UPDATE (7:34 p.m.): The 320 Fire west of monument is 100% contained, according to the USFS. It burned approximately 0.25 acres. Firefighters remain on scene mopping up hotspots. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The United States Forest Service (USFS) Pike-San Isabel has reported a half acre fire burning 6 miles west of Monument. The USFS […]
MONUMENT, CO
OutThere Colorado

'Coke oven' operation in Colorado mountains once produced 6 million tons of coke annually

First things, first – what is a “coke oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from. The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads. Upon the completion...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Trader Joe's puts finishing touches on next Colorado store

PARKER, Colo. — Trader Joe's is putting the finishing touches on its newest Colorado location. Located at 18374 Cottonwood Drive just off Interstate E470, the store will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:55 a.m. Friday before officially opening at 8 a.m. The 9,600 square-foot store will be the first...
PARKER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Floridians reportedly start illegal campfire in Colorado park, leave scene

According to a park ranger in Colorado's Jefferson County, an illegal campfire was found burning in the area of West Mount Falcon. In video footage from the scene, one of two responding rangers describes that the fire was reported by a guest at the park, who said that those responsible for starting the fire were from Florida. Another ranger can be seen putting the blaze out. The ranger that's filming...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

10 Things That Shock People About Moving to Colorado

We may all be one country, but each U.S. state has its own quirks and idiosyncrasies. However, it can be hard to recognize your state's unique characteristics as quirky when you haven't known anything different. How are Colorado natives supposed to know what's "weird" about the Centennial State?. An outsider's...
COLORADO STATE
