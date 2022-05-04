ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya Cameos in R. Madhavan’s Directorial Debut ‘Rocketry,’ Premiering at Cannes Market

By Naman Ramachandran
 3 days ago
Rocketry : The Nambi Effect,” the directorial debut of acclaimed Indian actor R. Madhavan (“Alai Payuthey,” “Tanu Weds Manu”), will have its industry premiere in Cannes as a market screening.

India is the country of honor at this year’s Cannes Film Market.

Madhavan plays the role of Indian scientist, Nambi Narayanan, a former Indian Space Research Organization scientist and aerospace engineer known for developing efficient liquid fuel engines and who became embroiled in a spy scandal. The film has been shot in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and English, with the English version premiering at Cannes.

The biographical drama, also produced and written by Madhavan, will unveil new insights into the mystery as it unravels via the narrative device of an interview on a TV program. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the interviewer in the English and Hindi versions while Suriya Sivakumar steps in for the Tamil version.

The film was shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia, Serbia and Russia. It features an ensemble star cast comprising international actors Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie alongside Indian actors Madhavan, Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar and Dinesh Prabhakar.

Madhavan said: “As a debut director, my nervousness is making it difficult for me to breathe and all I hope is to make India proud.”

“Rocketry: The Nambi Effect” is produced by TriColour films, Varghese Moolan Pictures and 27th Investments. The film is being distributed by UFO Moviez in India, with Red Giants distributing in South India, and internationally by Yash Raj Films and Phars Film Co.

Its theatrical release, scheduled for July 1, will also feature Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada-language versions.

TheWrap

