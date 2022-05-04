ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Watch live: White House press briefing

By The Hill staff
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47SVyX_0fSqj4xy00
Tweet

White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold a press briefing Wednesday afternoon.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Salon

New York Times reporters face blowback for withholding January 6 scoops to "pump up book sales"

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) There was a flurry of headlines last week when news broke that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said out loud that he thought former President Donald Trump should resign in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. The focus was on the fact that McCarthy lied about ever expressing that thought - until, of course, he was confronted with the audio recording of him saying exactly that.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hill

The Hill

554K+
Followers
67K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy