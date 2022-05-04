H.L. Bourgeois promotes Sterling Washington to football coach, names Chip Didier volleyball coach

H.L. Bourgeois announced two coaching hires on Wednesday.

H.L. Bourgeois athletics director Andrew Caillouet took the interim tag off of football coach Sterling Washington and legendary Houma area state championship winning volleyball coach Chip Didier will return for his second stint as coach at the school.

Washington served as H.L. Bourgeois’ interim coach during the 2021 season, leading the Braves to a 4-4 record and their first trip to the Class 5A playoffs since 2016. They lost to St. Amant 27-13 in the first-round playoffs.

Washington, a 1984 H.L. Bourgeois graduate, took over for Tawaskie Anderson, who left the area after Hurricane Ida damaged his home on Aug. 29. Washington is the first former H.L. Bourgeois football player to become head coach at the school.

“It’s a joy to be in the head coaching position," Washington said. "It puts you in a position to lead the young people and a lot of the responsibility falls on you. I like being in a position to guide young people. It’s definitely a challenge. I know the responsibility that comes with it and I’m excited step in. I look forward to working with young kids, teaching them and getting to the next level."

Didier returns to H.L. Bourgeois to replace Peter Verret, who retired after the 2021 season.

Verret, who was also the school's tennis coach for 34 years, had a 781-305 record as the volleyball coach. His teams have qualified for the state playoffs every season, won 19 district championships and advanced to state semifinals three times. He won over 800 games as tennis coach to go with two team state runner-ups.

Didier was a successful area volleyball coach for 33 years until his retirement in 2009. He had memorable coaching stops at Ellender (1976-80), South Terrebonne (1980-84), H.L Bourgeois (1984-92), Nicholls State University (1993-98) and Terrebonne (1998-2009).

Didier, 69, said he is ready to step in for his second time at H.L. Bourgeois.

“I’ve been thinking about it since Pete retired,” Didier said. “I’m not trying to undermine what Peter did. I think he did a great job. I want them to continue to be successful. I've got time on my hands. I’ve been retired for a good while. I’m ready to see what I could do.”

He coached state championship winning teams at H.L. Bourgeois (1987 and 1989) and state runner-up teams with the Lady Gators (1984) and Lady Braves (1992), finishing with a 665-220 overall record. He guided Nicholls to its the highest winning percentage in school history and a Southland Conference runner-up finish in 1997.

Didier said he looks forward to coaching again at H.L. Bourgeois.

“I loved it when I was there,” Didier said. “I had fun and a lot of good memories. I’m hoping I can have this same kind of success. I've always loved H.L. Bourgeois. That’s always a special place.”

For his coaching success in volleyball, Didier was inducted into the Louisiana Volleyball Coaches’ Association Hall of Fame in 2011, becoming the first ever male to receive the honor.

