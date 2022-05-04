ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showers, storms possible Wednesday afternoon as temps approach 90 in Charlotte

By Amanda Cox
 3 days ago

(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Another round of showers and storms will be possible this afternoon as a cold front pushes into the region. The threat of severe storms remains low, but not zero.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cootq_0fSqikrk00

Watch for damaging winds, heavy downpours, and hail. Better chances for strong storms will be east of the area late this afternoon and evening. Stay weather aware!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S6mNj_0fSqikrk00

Behind the front, skies will clear out overnight with just a few patchy clouds and lows in the lower 60s.

Thursday is looking nice with mostly sunny skies and warm temps in the middle 80s. A late-day shower can’t be ruled out on Thursday, but most of the day will be dry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GkmYb_0fSqikrk00

A second storm will roll through the Carolinas Friday and Saturday causing more showers and storms to pop up at times. Stay weather aware over the next several days!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HHguB_0fSqikrk00

This Afternoon: Clouds and sun, Showers/storms. Hi: 88

Tonight: Showers/storms early; Partly cloudy. Lo: 62

Thursday: Plenty of sunshine and warm. Hi: 85

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

