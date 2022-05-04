Johnstown Flood National Memorial offering free tours

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — The Johnstown Flood National Memorial is offering Club House and Cottage Row Walking Tours as part of the 133rd anniversary of the 1889 Johnstown Flood.

The Club House Tours will take place Saturday, May 21, at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. The Cottage Row Walking Tours will take place the same day at 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 3 p.m.

The tours are free, though reservations are required and space is limited. All tours begin at the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club House building in Saint Michael and last approximately one hour. To make a reservation, call 814-886-6171.

The Club House Tours include a walk through all three floors of the building that was the center of activity for members and guests at Lake Conemaugh, according to a press release. Participants will learn about the different uses of the building through the years, both during the years of the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club and after.

The Cottage Row Walking Tours will feature costumed park rangers who will provide information on the 16 cottages built along the lake and the members of the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club that owned them. Since many of the structures are occupied, participants will not be going into any buildings.

For more information on the Johnstown Flood, visit the National Park Services’ website at nps.gov/jofl .

