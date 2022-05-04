ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Okta Whale Trades Spotted

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Okta OKTA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Target

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Target. Looking at options history for Target TGT we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.
ANIMALS
Benzinga

Looking At Airbnb's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Airbnb ABNB. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
RETAIL
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Energy Transfer

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Energy Transfer ET. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Interest#Whales#Okta Whale Trades
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BIDU

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Baidu. Looking at options history for Baidu BIDU we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
MARKETS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pets
Benzinga

US Study Shows Omicron As Severe As Previous COVID Variants: Reuters

A large U.S. study has found that the omicron variant of the SARS-CoV2 virus is intrinsically as severe as previous variants, unlike assumptions made in earlier studies that it was more transmissible but less severe, Reuters report. "We found that the risks of hospitalization and mortality were nearly identical between...
SCIENCE
Benzinga

$700M Bitcoin Leaves Coinbase

Close to 19,000 Bitcoins BTC/USD worth $703 million were moved off cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN. What Happened: According to data from blockchain wallet tracker Whale Alert, anonymous whales moved the $700 million worth of BTC into cold wallets on the last day. Whales were observed moving their BTC...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Apple Shares Are Rebounding

Apple has a 52-week high of $182.94 and a 52-week low of $122.25. Apple, Inc AAPL opened lower on Friday and quickly lost short-term support at Thursday’s low-of-day and fell to a support level near the $154 level. The stock found buyers at that level and began to bounce...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Cramer Recommends Buying Marvell Technology

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Accenture plc ACN had a great quarter. He recommended buying the stock. Cramer said there is too much risk in Manulife Financial Corporation MFC. When asked about Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC, Cramer said, "We wanted to buy more today,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Real Matters Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Toronto Stock Exchange approved an amendment to Real Matters Inc REAL RLLMF current Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) to increase the number of common shares from 6 million common shares to 7.6 million common shares that the company may purchase for cancellation. No other terms of the NCIB have changed.
STOCKS
Benzinga

That Short NEGG 'ing Feeling

Most would not attribute July as a time to be surrounded by techy goodness. Why would you when the air is so nice, the birds are chirping and the smell of cookouts permeates the air? But, in 2021 the pandemic created favor in Zoom meetings as opposed to face-to-face gatherings. One retail stock still demanded a fireworks display for all, though.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Lazetrader Launches Its Disruptive Technology Leveraging AI for Forex Trading

Singapore-based fintech company, Lazetrader, announces the launch of Lazeer AI, its AI trading software to enable Forex traders make consistent profits with little efforts. It is looking like the dawn of a new beginning in the global financial markets following the launch of a revolutionary trading solution, Lazeer AI, by Lazetrader. Technological advancements in the financial and trading industry that has led to the emergence of artificial intelligence trading has enabled the use of complex algorithms to analyse and optimise market data for fast execution of trade orders. Consequently, Lazetrader aims to bring the future of Forex trading home for as many people as possible with the launch of its software.
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About RH?

RH's (NYSE:RH) short percent of float has risen 13.75% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.98 million shares sold short, which is 16.21% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Virgin Galactic Hldgs Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Virgin Galactic Hldgs has an average price target of $12.75 with a high of $24.00 and a low of $8.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Dogecoin Looks Set To Jump

Dogecoin DOGE/USD was trading about 1.5% lower on Friday, in sympathy with the cryptocurrency sector and the general markets, which saw Bitcoin BTC/USD and the S&P 500 trading down about 1.5% and 1.2%, respectively. At press time, Dogecoin had bounced up from its low-of-day price, which caused the crypto to...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
40K+
Followers
130K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy