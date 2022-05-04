ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 Analysts Have This to Say About Eaton Corp

Eaton Corp ETN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Eaton Corp has an average price target of $169.08 with a high of $195.00 and a low of...

Related
Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wells Fargo And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded slightly higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Apple Shares Are Rebounding

Apple has a 52-week high of $182.94 and a 52-week low of $122.25. Apple, Inc AAPL opened lower on Friday and quickly lost short-term support at Thursday’s low-of-day and fell to a support level near the $154 level. The stock found buyers at that level and began to bounce...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m#Eaton Corp Etn
Benzinga

Why Cramer Recommends Buying Marvell Technology

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Accenture plc ACN had a great quarter. He recommended buying the stock. Cramer said there is too much risk in Manulife Financial Corporation MFC. When asked about Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC, Cramer said, "We wanted to buy more today,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's Why AvidXchange Shares Are Trading Higher On A Down Market Day

EPS loss of $(0.13) beat the consensus loss of $(0.17). Total transactions processed were 16.9 million, up 15.6% Y/Y. Total payment volume was $15.2 billion, up 40.5% Y/Y. Transaction yield was $4.23, up 11.6% Y/Y. Outlook: AvidXchange raised the FY22 revenue guidance from $296.5 million -$301.5 million to $303 million...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Buy Over $373M Of 4 Stocks

Although crude oil futures traded higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Fleetcor Technologies

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Fleetcor Technologies FLT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For May 6, 2022

MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 13.33% at $0.02. Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed up 11.83% at $23.11. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 9.87% at $13.13. Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 8.82% at $14.80. Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 8.22% at $5.95. TerrAscend TRSSF shares...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Kiromic BioPharma KRBP stock increased by 12.6% to $0.58 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million. Travere Therapeutics TVTX stock increased by 10.56% to $24.59. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Cocrystal Pharma...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Real Matters Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Toronto Stock Exchange approved an amendment to Real Matters Inc REAL RLLMF current Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) to increase the number of common shares from 6 million common shares to 7.6 million common shares that the company may purchase for cancellation. No other terms of the NCIB have changed.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Garrett Motion's Return on Invested Capital Overview

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Garrett Motion GTX showed a loss in earnings since Q4, totaling $88.00 million. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 4.52% to $901.00 million during Q1. Garrett Motion reached earnings of $128.00 million and sales of $862.00 million in Q4. Why Is ROIC Significant?. Earnings...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu Decreases More Than 6% Within 24 hours

Shiba Inu's SHIB/USD price has decreased 6.33% over the past 24 hours to $0.000020, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -13.0%, moving from $0.000023 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Shiba Inu over the past 24 hours (left) to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Starbucks Shares Today?

Shares of several companies in the broader consumer discretionary sector, including Starbucks Corporation SBUX, are trading lower on continued volatility following Wednesday's Fed decision. The Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.5% on Wednesday to a new range of between 0.75% and 1.0%, its first rate hike...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Bengal Catalyst Fund, LP Holdings in Grown Rogue International Inc.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Bengal Catalyst Fund, LP (the "Acquiror") acquired 200,000 common shares ("Shares") of Grown Rogue International Inc. ("Grown Rogue") through the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE"), representing 0.12% of the issued and outstanding Shares (the "Trigger Purchase") on April 8, 2022. The acquiror subsequently acquired an additional 2,263,000 Shares through the CSE between the period of April 11, 2022 to April 27, 2022, representing 1.33% of the issued and outstanding Shares (the "Subsequent Purchases" and together with the Trigger Purchase, the "Acquired Shares"). Currently the Acquiror owns 19,383,000 Shares. Acquiror's shareholding percentage increased by 1.45% as a result of obtaining the Acquired Shares. The 200,000 Shares acquired in the Trigger Purchase were purchased at a price of $0.075 per Share, for total consideration of $15,000.00 and the 2,263,000 Shares acquired in the Subsequent Purchases were purchased at a prices between $0.075 to $0.080 per Share for total consideration of $173,216.70.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Benzinga

That Short NEGG 'ing Feeling

Most would not attribute July as a time to be surrounded by techy goodness. Why would you when the air is so nice, the birds are chirping and the smell of cookouts permeates the air? But, in 2021 the pandemic created favor in Zoom meetings as opposed to face-to-face gatherings. One retail stock still demanded a fireworks display for all, though.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Century Casinos Earnings Preview

Century Casinos CNTY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-05-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Century Casinos will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11. Century Casinos bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

