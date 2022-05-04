ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard, MA

Harvard Students Hold Abortion Rally in Support of Roe v. Wade

By Kevin Boulandier
NECN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents at Harvard University plan to show support for Roe v. Wade in the wake of a leaked draft opinion that...

www.necn.com

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

If Roe v. Wade Is Overturned, What Could Come Next?

If the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade, as a leaked draft option suggests it might as early as this summer, there are concerns about the ripple effect of the changed interpretation of law. The information came from a Politico report. The Supreme Court released a statement...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harvard, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Harvard, MA
Society
Harvard, MA
Education
Harvard, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Education
Boston, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Society
Boston, MA
Education
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Rights#Protest#College#Harvard University#The Supreme Court#Harvard Yard
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NECN

Biden to Crack Down on Polluters in Poor, Minority Areas

Following through on a campaign promise, the Biden administration on Thursday announced a wide-ranging enforcement strategy aimed at holding industrial polluters accountable for damage done to poor and minority communities. The strategy includes creation of an Office of Environmental Justice within the Justice Department to focus on “fenceline communities” that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy