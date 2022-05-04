ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loris, SC

Police: Loris caretaker took money from vulnerable adult

By Braley Dodson
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=155T0I_0fSqg7Dq00

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 38-year-old Loris woman was booked into jail Tuesday after police said that she took money from a vulnerable adult.

Paquita Denise Purcha has been charged with the exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Her bail has not yet been set.

She was the victim’s caretaker, according to police documents.

Police heard from the victim in August, who said his bank notified him that he was overdrawn on his checking account, according to an incident report. When police reviewed his account information, they found “several suspicious and unauthorized withdrawals” from an ATM. The victim told police that he didn’t have an ATM card.

The victim said that his Social Security check is deposited into his bank, and he then receives a check so he can pay his bills, he told police.

The victim received $783 on July 2, 2020. He wrote a check the following day, and then again on July 6. The bank told police that it’s normal for the victim to only write checks.

A new account was set up under his name in February 2020, which meant a new ATM card would be sent to his home, according to police records. In order to activate the card, he would have had to call the number printed on it, and then set a PIN.

From July 7, 2020 to Aug. 3, 2020, a total of $319.32 was withdrawn from the account, according to police. The victim did not authorize the withdrawals.

The bank gave police a photo of the person with withdrew $180 in one of the instances. The person was identified as Purcha.

While talking to police, Purcha reportedly said she’d call the victim every time she used his money, but said she didn’t get permission from the victim’s niece to use the money. She said her job lets her take the victim places two times a day, and that if she’s offered money, she’s allowed to take it — as long as it’s after she gets off work.

She initially told police she didn’t have the ATM card, and then later admitted to activating it and setting the PIN to 1234. She said that the victim asked her to withdraw $180 from his account on one of the instances, and then he used $100 to pay a bill at a pharmacy in Tabor City in North Carolina. The report does not state if that claim was true.

Authorities received a warrant for her arrest on Sept. 8, 2020. She was arrested on Tuesday after an officer stopped her for speeding.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Police: 2 broke into 42 cars in Florence, might have been targeting guns and drugs

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man and a juvenile have been arrested after being accused of breaking into 42 vehicles early Thursday morning, according to authorities. The break-ins happened near Pine Forest Drive, Kinloch Court and Jefferson Drive, according to an announcement Friday afternoon from the Florence Police Department. The investigation brought officers to […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Florence woman arrested for Medicaid fraud, exploiting vulnerable adults

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence woman has been charged with fraud and exploiting vulnerable adults, according to an announcement Thursday afternoon from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Regan Simone Carter, 57, was arrested by Alan’s Medicaid fraud control unit on Wednesday and booked into the Florence County Detention Center. She has since been […]
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Police: Florence man, juvenile charged in 40+ car break-ins

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee say they’ve made two arrests in connection with over 40 car break-ins. The Florence Police Department said 20-year-old Davione Jaquan Cottingham and a juvenile were taken into custody early Thursday morning. A statement from the department said officers responded to...
FLORENCE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Loris, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Loris, SC
WRDW-TV

Pet duck leads police to body of missing woman; granddaughter charged with murder

(NBC) - A pet duck led police to crack the case of a missing North Carolina grandmother who vanished over two years ago and led to murder charges against the victim’s granddaughter and grandson-in-law, officials said. Angela Wamsley, 46, and Mark Alan Barnes, 50, were charged with first-degree murder...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caretaker#Police Records#Social Security
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Concord News Journal

“This is going to be fun,” Attorney claims Black elderly woman was taunted, harassed and antagonized before she was brutally arrested by officers causing her to suffer several injuries, lawsuit

Black elderly woman is about to file a lawsuit against the local police department and the responding officers for the incident that happened last fall when she was brutally arrested causing her to suffer several injuries. The law firm representing the victim in this case says she “was taunted, harassed and antagonized by the officers before they brutalized her while placing her under arrest for behavioral manifestations of a mental health disorder.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

42K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy