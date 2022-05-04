ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Reports: Intruder posing as a priest spent the night at Windsor Castle barracks

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
An investigation is underway in England after a person pretending to be a priest was apparently allowed to spend the night at the Windsor Castle barracks.

The man, who was dressed as a priest, allegedly came to Windsor Castle on April 26 and claimed to be a friend of the Coldstream Guards’ military chaplain, People reported. He was then allowed in without showing identification, where he spent the evening eating and drinking with officers, according to the magazine.

The Coldstream Guards, whose uniform comprises jackets with black hats, are the infantry soldiers who have a “ceremonial role as protectors of the royal palaces, including Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace,” according to the website for the United Kingdom’s army.

A spokesperson for the Army told BBC, “The Army takes this breach of security extremely seriously and it will be thoroughly investigated as a matter of priority.”

On Christmas Day 2021, an armed intruder was arrested for trespassing on the grounds of Windsor Castle, as we reported at the time.

The Queen was at her estate in Sandringham for Easter when the intruder spent the night, but has recently been living at Windsor Castle, BBC reported. The queen returned to Windsor Castle hours after the incident, People reported.

