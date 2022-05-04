ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Possible arsonist at work in Opelika as police and fire investigate several fires

By Elizabeth White
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pqvDL_0fSqdPoe00

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police are investigating several fires over the past 24-hours at different locations to see if they are connected and if an arsonist is at work. Thankfully, so far, nobody has been hurt.

Early Wednesday morning, a homeowner along N 11th Street noticed a fire on the side of their neighbor’s home. The homeowner put water on the fire and called The Opelika Fire Department. It looks like a bale of pine straw had been set on fire next to the house. The fire was relatively small but did burn some of the home’s siding. At the back of the house, it looks like another fire had tried to be set but was not successful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZmZGN_0fSqdPoe00
Side of home on N 11th Street where bale of straw set on fire

Shortly afterward, the owners of the nearby Golden Cherry Motel tell News 3 they noticed fresh ash and a large soot stain on the back wall of their motel, near the gas line. That fire seems to have extinguished itself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ojj9Y_0fSqdPoe00
You can see fresh ash and soot stain near gas line in the back of the Golden Cherry

Also, Wednesday morning, Opelika Fire responded to a large fire a few blocks away from the house and motel fires at a storage shop at 1006 1st Ave. The building was used as a storage facility for a local car wash service.  The shop and contents were ruined.

Wednesday morning fire gutted storage shop on 1st Ave

Tuesday, Opelika Fire also responded to a shed fire along Frederick Avenue. No injuries were reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rzb21_0fSqdPoe00
Tuesday’s fire at a storage shed along Fredrick Avenue

That’s four fires at different locations in 24-hours within the city. Opelika Fire and Police are investigating. If you have any information or noticed anything suspicious in these locations, please contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 1

Related
WRBL News 3

Georgia: 17-year-old arrested for fatal fight at party

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A 17-year-old has been arrested for involuntary manslaughter following a fight in Brunswick over the weekend. According to the Glynn County Police Department, the altercation took place during a private party Saturday at the I-95 Toyota dealership on Millennium Boulevard. Investigators said 41-year-old Travis Payne and Edward Hunter III, 17, were […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
WJBF

3 dead in string of local shootings in 5 days

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Eddie Brley lives right across the street from where shots rang out on Oslo Road Easter morning. “It sounded like an automatic weapon — about 14 or 15 shots,” Brley said. 21-year-old JuJuan Russel died as a result of that shooting.  A shooting 3 days before in the same neighborhood killed 24-year-old […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opelika, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Opelika, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Violent Crime#Opelika Police#Golden Cherry Motel#The Golden Cherry#Opelika Fire
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AL.com

East Alabama woman charged with aiding in escape of murder convict who was on the run for more than 1 week

An east Alabama woman is behind bars, accused of helping a man convicted of murder escape from the Alabama Department of Corrections more than a week ago. Susan Lemley, 40, of Gadsden, is charged with permitting/aiding an escape in the case of David Kyle, who left ADOC’s Red Eagle Work Center in Montgomery when he escaped on the afternoon of Saturday, April 23.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

BREAKING: Fire and police presence on 17th Avenue

UPDATE 10:50 a.m. May 1, 2022: Columbus Fire & EMS Division Chief John Shull shares with News 3 it is an electrical fire. The source of the fire was an overloaded power outlet. Chief Shull said three individuals were displaced from the home, however there were no injuries. According to Chief Shull there were no […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy