NFL Draft grades: How experts evaluated the Eagles 2022 draft haul
The Philadelphia Eagles entered the 2022 NFL Draft with 10 picks, but after two blockbuster trades, they finished the weekend with five total players, and star wide receiver A.J. Brown via trade.
Philadelphia acquired Brown for No. 18 overall and No. 101 overall in this class, and they trade four picks to the Saints to move up from No. 15 overall to No. 13 overall for Georgia All-American defensive tackle Jordan Davis.
The draft grades are in and only the Ravens earned better scores from the experts around the league.
Draft Wire
Luke Easterling and his crew gave Philadelphia an A grade, with Nakobe Dean being the biggest steal.
Touchdown Wire
Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield gave the Eagles an A- for landing the defensive duo from Georgia along with Cam Jurgens.
CBS Sports
Pete Prisco gave Philadelphia a B for landing Jordan Davis in the first round and A.J. Brown via trade.
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report gave the Eagles an A- for being aggressive in landing Jordan Davis and then acquiring A.J. Brown.
PFF
Using an analytics-based approach to grading, PFF gave the Birds an A despite some questions about Cam Jurgens as a prospect.
The Ringer
The Ringer’s Danny Kelly gave Philadelphia an A+ for their impressive haul.
NFL.com
Gennaro Filice of NFL.com gave the Eagles an A- for landing A.J. Green along with Jordan Davis.
