ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Vacation in space: Orbiting hotel set to open in 2025

By Elizabeth Jassin
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23lwRf_0fSqcbZ700

( NewsNation ) — An out of this world travel experience might be closer than you think.

More News from WRBL

On Tuesday, Orbital Assembly Corporation announced plans to launch two space station experiences that will allow anyone to take a trip to space.

The “Pioneer Station” will accommodate 28 guests and is set to be ready by 2025. Shortly after, the “ Voyager Station ” will accommodate up to 400 guests; it’s set to open in 2027.

“For the average person, being in space will be a sci-fi dream experience,” Tim Alatorre, chief operating officer for Orbital Assembly Corp., said in a news release.

“Our vision is to make space a destination people will yearn to visit, with familiar elements provided by the presence of gravity,” Alatorre added.

OAC is the first and only company developing a space-based environment that “will enable humanity to work, play and thrive in the space ecosystem,” according to the news release.

Photo courtesy: Orbital Assembly Corporation

“Once people get to space, it will change their perspective about Earth. Space travel is still in its infancy, and we’re excited to do our part to push it forward to help improve life on Earth,” Alatorre said.

The “Pioneer Station” will feature five spacious modules built around OAC’s rotating “Gravity Ring” architecture.

“We’ve been able to develop a safe, secure, and reliable modular station that will generate revenue and profitability from both the tourist and commercial sectors sooner than our competitors who are adhering to NASA timetables,” Rhonda Stevenson, CEO of Orbital Assembly, said in a news release.

She added, “Multiple revenue streams from commercial, research and tourism markets will enable us to subsidize the travel market for a one- to two-week stay. While launch costs continue to be a barrier, we expect tourists will be motivated to plan shorter, or more frequent, stays as space travel becomes less expensive.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kbSEj_0fSqcbZ700
Photo courtesy: Orbital Assembly Corporation

“Our vision is to make space a destination people will yearn to visit, with familiar elements provided by the presence of gravity.” Pioneer’s gravity experience will enable visitors to move around in weightless environments while eating or drinking out of a cup normally and sleeping without having to be attached to a bed. This is not possible in current space stations,” Alatorre added.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

After Arbery killing, 16 calls between DA, shooter’s dad

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Georgia prosecutors say the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery was followed by 16 phone calls between the local district attorney and a former employee later convicted of murder in the shooting. Former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson was indicted last year on misconduct charges for her handling of Arbery’s […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Space Stations#World Travel#Pioneer Station#Sci Fi#Orbital Assembly Corp#Oac
WRBL News 3

Man dies following shooting at Phenix City gas station

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly shooting at a gas station is under investigation in Phenix City. According to officials with the Phenix City Police Department, the shooting happened on May 4, 2022, at the Marathon station located 100 Stagecoach Drive. Officials said police responded to the gas station at 9:30 p.m., finding found […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Two East Alabama sheriffs say there are lessons to be learned from Lauderdale County escape

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two East Alabama sheriffs are closely watching the developments coming out of Lauderdale County escape. Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor and Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones both say the situation shows the importance of protocols. Both men feel bad for Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton because he was allegedly betrayed by […]
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Newnan family targeted in ‘swatting’ 911 call

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Newnan Police Department is investigating an instance of “swatting” in which a local family was targeted. Swatting is when a false call is made to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address, and can be very […]
NEWNAN, GA
WRBL News 3

Police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in South Carolina; officer hospitalized

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Marion. Marion Police Department Chief Tony Flowers says officers were sent to the area of East Liberty Street and Main Street around 4 a.m. Thursday. Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson says one person died and an […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WRBL News 3

Hazlehurst mother sentenced in bathtub death of 10-month-old son

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A mother pleaded guilty Wednesday to causing the death of her 10-month-old son back in 2020. Jessica Lynn Gay, 25, was sentenced to serve the maximum possible sentence of 10 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. Officials say on June 6, 2020, Gay was bathing her 10-month-old son, Daltyn […]
HAZLEHURST, GA
WRBL News 3

Drowning reported along Lake Harding in east Alabama

UPDATE (5/6/22): The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has called off the search for the night. The search will resume Saturday, May 7. LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – First responders are at Lake Harding after reports of a drowning Friday, as a heartbreaking story emerges regarding the circumstances. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said they received […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

From the Farm: Planting weather coming

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — After one of the coldest, wettest Aprils on record, Nutrien’s Eric Snodgrass says that will reverse beginning next week. More News from WRBL “After we get past this weekend, the pattern opens up to a big ridge,” Snodgrass said. “It’s so funny to think by early next week we’re going to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WRBL News 3

Record breaking bookings for local Airbnb hosts

JOPLIN, Mo. — After a couple of years with little-to-no business, area Airbnb’s are now reporting a record number of bookings. One local Airbnb host is Scott Springer, who has rented out his Route 66 themed location for the last five years. His secluded two bedroom, two bath rental home sits in the middle of […]
JOPLIN, MO
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy